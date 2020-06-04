Ashok Leyland Introduces AVTR Modular Truck Platform With BS6 Compliant Engines

One of India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, Ashok Leyland has announced the launch of the AVTR modular truck platform with i-Gen6 BS6 technology. The new modular platform offers multiple axle configuration options, loading spans, cabins, suspensions and drivetrains on a single architecture. The new AVTR platform will spawn a new range of rigid trucks, tippers and tractors in the 18.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes category, allowing customers to configure the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) according to their requirements.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Registers 89% Decline In Sales In May 2020

The new AVTR platform can produce left-hand-drive as well as right-hand-drive trucks for domestic and global markets

Speaking on the launch of the new AVTR platform, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, "Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them. The customer-centric AVTR, will take our customers to the next level of trucking and they will reap the benefits of modularity. This unique modular platform puts us on the global map of CV manufacturers and will help us in our journey of realising our vision."

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, "With the launch of AVTR, we are very proud that we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS-VI norms and development of a whole new platform, in one swift move. This gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive. AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer's specific requirement, in a very short time."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Delivers BS6 Vehicles Based On New Modular Platform

The new AVTR modular truck platform has been tested for over 6 million km across different terrains

The highly configurable trucks under the new AVTR platform will help deliver better operational costs to customers. Furthermore, the new range of trucks offers improved safety with the newly designed cabin and better comfort. The trucks also come with the next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics. The new truck platform has been tested for over six million kilometres across different terrains. It will also be configurable to spawn left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive vehicles for depending on the market, addressing the global demand for the trucks. The customers can customise their trucks as per their specifications based on the load, terrain, application and operational requirements.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.