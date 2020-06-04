New Cars and Bikes in India

Ashok Leyland Introduces AVTR Modular Truck Platform With BS6 Compliant Engines

Ashok Leyland's new AVTR platform will spawn a new range of rigid trucks, tippers and tractors in the 18.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes category, which can be conigured based on load, terrain, application and operational requirements.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The new modular platform offers multiple axle configuration options, loading spans, cabins & more

Highlights

  • The new AVTR modular truck platform promises lower operational costs
  • The new AVTR platform uses the i-Gen BS6 engine technology
  • The AVTR modular trucks get remote diagnostics & telematic solutions

One of India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, Ashok Leyland has announced the launch of the AVTR modular truck platform with i-Gen6 BS6 technology. The new modular platform offers multiple axle configuration options, loading spans, cabins, suspensions and drivetrains on a single architecture. The new AVTR platform will spawn a new range of rigid trucks, tippers and tractors in the 18.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes category, allowing customers to configure the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) according to their requirements.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Registers 89% Decline In Sales In May 2020

lnm6ig74

The new AVTR platform can produce left-hand-drive as well as right-hand-drive trucks for domestic and global markets

Speaking on the launch of the new AVTR platform, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, "Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them. The customer-centric AVTR, will take our customers to the next level of trucking and they will reap the benefits of modularity. This unique modular platform puts us on the global map of CV manufacturers and will help us in our journey of realising our vision."

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, "With the launch of AVTR, we are very proud that we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS-VI norms and development of a whole new platform, in one swift move. This gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive. AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer's specific requirement, in a very short time."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Delivers BS6 Vehicles Based On New Modular Platform

e03b4q0o

The new AVTR modular truck platform has been tested for over 6 million km across different terrains

The highly configurable trucks under the new AVTR platform will help deliver better operational costs to customers. Furthermore, the new range of trucks offers improved safety with the newly designed cabin and better comfort. The trucks also come with the next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics. The new truck platform has been tested for over six million kilometres across different terrains. It will also be configurable to spawn left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive vehicles for depending on the market, addressing the global demand for the trucks. The customers can customise their trucks as per their specifications based on the load, terrain, application and operational requirements.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
14%
Planning to buy a used car
34%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Ashok Leyland models

x
2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Volvo Evaluating All-Electric XC40 Recharge For India
Volvo Evaluating All-Electric XC40 Recharge For India
Select your City
or select from popular cities