Ashok Leyland Delivers India’s First LNG Powered Truck

Commercial Vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has announced that it has delivered the country's inaugural Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)-powered haulage truck to Mahanagar Gas Limited in Hosur. The truck is based on the company’s modular AVTR range and is badged the AVTR 1922.

The AVTR 1922 LNG, shares a degree of commonality with their existing AVTR diesel truck range including using the company’s H-Series six-cylinder engine. The company says that this will help streamline service and maintenance processes for customers. The engine has been optimised for Indian road conditions.

Ashok Leyland says that the AVTR 1922 features a factory-built cabin that meets all safety norms. Notably, the truck boasts a full metal front fascia, enhancing safety and facilitating easy reparability.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar, President- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to deliver the first batch of AVTR 1922 LNG-powered haulage truck to Mahanagar Gas Limited. Our steadfast commitment revolves around the dynamic needs of customers in the ever-evolving world of sustainable transportation.”

Ashok Leyland however isn't the first company in India to delve into LNG-powered commercial vehicles. In September 2022, Blue Energy Motor, in collaboration with the Iveco Group, unveiled its LNG-powered truck and secured orders for 100 units from CONCOR.