Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland has secured an order for 1,666 buses from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. The company is already operating more than 18,000 buses in the state, which marks 90 per cent of the total fleet. This order also marks the single largest BSVI directive given to any State Transport Undertaking. The incoming buses will be distinctively designed with a focus on passenger comfort. Each vehicle will incorporate the iGen6 BS VI technology, backed by a 194.3 bhp H-series engine.

Mr Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, said, "We are delighted to have received the single largest BSVI order received from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings. Our ability to deliver value, coupled with our cutting-ed ge technology and innovative solutions, will not only help us uphold our top position in the Indian bus market, particularly with STUs, but also empower us to explore new frontiers as we work towards meeting the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders."

Mr Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are thrilled to have received the single largest order for BS VI buses from TN STU’s with whom we have a long-standing association and decades-old relationship. With this order, we are bound to cross the prestigious milestone of over 20,000 of our buses operating with TN STU’s. This is a testament to our buses' reliability, durability and robustness. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we deliver, is the best in the industry.”

Recently the company has also bagged the order for 1282 buses for Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation. These buses have the same iGen6 BS VI technology and are powered by a 194.3 bhp H-series engine. The brand states that these improvements aid in enhancing the safety and comfort of the passengers while also reducing the overall cost of ownership of the buses.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal