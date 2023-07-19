Ashok Leyland Secures Rs 800 Crore Defense Contract For 4x4, 6x6 Trucks

Commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland has announced that it has secured defense contracts worth Rs 800 Crore. Under the contracts, the company will supply the Indian army with specialised 4x4 Field Artillery Tractors and 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles. The vehicles will be put to use by the Artillery battalions of the Indian army to tow light and medium guns.

The vehicles will be delivered to the Indian army over the course of the next 12 months.

Speaking about the order, Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, "We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The Defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in Defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces.”

Ashok Leyland Stallion 4x4.

Apart from its civilian commercial vehicle arm, Ashok Leyland manufactures a range of light, medium and heavy vehicles aimed at the armed forces. These include configurations ranging from 4x4 all the way up to 12x12 with the vehicles supporting a variety of applications.

“This win is even more special as it comes at a time when we mark another milestone and celebrate our 75th year anniversary in September this year,” said Amandeep Singh, President – Defence Business, Ashok Leyland.



Representational Images