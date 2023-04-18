  • Home
Ashok Leyland Receives Order Of Over 1,500 Trucks From VRL Logistics

The order is for the AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models manufactured by Ashok Leyland
authorBy carandbike Team
18-Apr-23 04:39 PM IST
Highlights
  • AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT is a hauler and tractor respectively
  • Both trucks are built on the modular AVTR platform
  • Lot of options make it easier for customers to choose their needs

Ashok Leyland has received an order of 1560 trucks from VRL Logistics Limited (VRL), which is one of the largest logistics companies in India. This order is for the AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models manufactured by the company. These trucks have all the advanced features to bring more efficiency and profitability to VRL's expanding fleet.

Speaking about the order Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, "VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association which is beyond the usual customer-OEM relationship. Over the years VRL has worked very closely with us in developing new products and features suited to the emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry. VRL has been pioneering and the most enterprising fleet operator in our country. We take this opportunity to thank them for choosing us to be their partners of choice in growth. With this fresh order, our relationship has only become deeper and stronger." 

The AVTR 3120 is available in a 6x2 configuration and capable of being used in multiple configurations from load haulers to tankers and cement trucks. The 4420 TT meanwhile is a tractor truck used in conjunction with trailers to haul loads.

Ashok Leyland says that trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology that will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop-overs, and higher efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability.

