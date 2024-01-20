Ashok Leyland Secures 1,225 Bus Orders From Karnataka State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland has secured a substantial contract with the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings (STUs). The deal entails the delivery of 1,225 fully built Viking buses by April 2024.



The company already has a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses in the region. In accordance with the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS153), the newly ordered buses are designed to meet the highest safety and quality benchmarks. The emphasis is on superior passenger comfort and the safety of both passengers and drivers.

The buses are equipped with a H-series 6-cylinder 194.3 bhp engine. Additionally, the buses hold OBD-II certification.



Just a month back the company also received an order from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC). The previous deal involved the procurement of 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) buses for public transport.



Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to continue our longstanding association with Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. Local mobility plays a crucial role in overall national and economic growth. We are committed to providing the best suitable transport solutions with our expertise in developing technologically advanced, innovative, and efficient products. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders”.

Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are thrilled to have received this order from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. The ongoing success of our partnership emphasizes the confidence and trust our customers have in our products. Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Karnataka State Transport Undertakings, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our engineering. This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland.”

