Auto Sales May 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 89% Decline In Sales

Ashok Leyland, the home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer has released the sales numbers for the month of May 2020, registering a decline of 89 per cent in total sales. Last month, the company's cumulative sales, including domestic and export numbers, stood at 1,420 units, as compared to the 13,172 vehicles sold in May 2019. In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's May sales stood at 1,277 units, witnessing a degrowth of 90 per cent, as against the 12,778 units sold during the same month last year. As for exports, in May 2020, Ashok Leyland exported 143 vehicles from India, as compared to the 394 units sold during the same month in 2019, registering a decline of 63.7 per cent.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the auto industry and auto sales for the month of May show the kind of damage it has done. Having said that, as compared to April 2020, during which the company registered zero sales, the numbers for May 2020 can certainly be seen as a positive start.

In May 2020, Ashok Leyland's M&HCV Bus sales stood at zero, while truck sales stood at 266 units

As for individual categories, Ashok Leyland's medium and heavy commercial vehicle business (M&HCV) registered a 96 per cent decline in truck sales at 266 units, but the M&HCV Bus sales stood at zero, registering 100 per cent decline. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) showed some positive signs with 1,154 units being sold last month, as against 4226 vehicles sold in May 2019, registering degrowth of 73 per cent.

Earlier, in May, Ashok Leyland announced resuming operations at its plants, in Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar, after suspending production for over a month. Right now, the company has only partially resumed operations and plans gradually ramp up production across facilities.

