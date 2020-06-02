New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Sales May 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 89% Decline In Sales

In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's May sales stood at 1,277 units, witnessing degrowth of 90 per cent, while exports stood at 143 units, registering a decline of 63.7 per cent.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
In May, Ashok Leyland's cumulative sales, including domestic and export numbers, stood at 1,420 units

Highlights

  • In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's May sales stood at 1,277 units
  • In May 2020, Ashok Leyland exported 143 vehicles from India
  • Ashok Leyland registered 100% decline in bus sales in May 2020

Ashok Leyland, the home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer has released the sales numbers for the month of May 2020, registering a decline of 89 per cent in total sales. Last month, the company's cumulative sales, including domestic and export numbers, stood at 1,420 units, as compared to the 13,172 vehicles sold in May 2019. In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's May sales stood at 1,277 units, witnessing a degrowth of 90 per cent, as against the 12,778 units sold during the same month last year. As for exports, in May 2020, Ashok Leyland exported 143 vehicles from India, as compared to the 394 units sold during the same month in 2019, registering a decline of 63.7 per cent.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the auto industry and auto sales for the month of May show the kind of damage it has done. Having said that, as compared to April 2020, during which the company registered zero sales, the numbers for May 2020 can certainly be seen as a positive start.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Posts Zero Sales For The First Time Ever In April 2020

9q3dt8o

In May 2020, Ashok Leyland's M&HCV Bus sales stood at zero, while truck sales stood at 266 units

As for individual categories, Ashok Leyland's medium and heavy commercial vehicle business (M&HCV) registered a 96 per cent decline in truck sales at 266 units, but the M&HCV Bus sales stood at zero, registering 100 per cent decline. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) showed some positive signs with 1,154 units being sold last month, as against 4226 vehicles sold in May 2019, registering degrowth of 73 per cent.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Ashok Leyland To Make Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients

0 Comments

Earlier, in May, Ashok Leyland announced resuming operations at its plants, in Alwar, Bhandara and Pantnagar, after suspending production for over a month. Right now, the company has only partially resumed operations and plans gradually ramp up production across facilities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
13%
Planning to buy a used car
37%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
19%
Return To Poll

Ashok Leyland models

x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities