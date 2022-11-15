  • Home
Ashok Leyland Launches New Partner Super ICV Platform

Ashok Leyland said that the new platform is specifically built keeping applications like e-commerce, beverage transport, FMCG and whitegoods in mind.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
1 mins read
15-Nov-22 04:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • The new Ashok Leyland Partner Super bridges the gap between 9 and 11 tonnes.
  • The new platform comes with a tilt-able cabin providing better driver comfort.
  • The new ICV platform called the 'Partner Super' is for three models- 914, 1014 and 1114.

Ashok Leyland launched a new ICV (Intermediate Commercial Vehicle) platform called the 'Partner Super' for three models- 914, 1014 and 1114 which weigh 9.15, 10.25 and 11.28 tonnes, respectively. The new Ashok Leyland Partner Super has allowed the homegrown commercial vehicle maker to bridge the gap between 9 and 11 tonnes, joining the existing range between 11-to-14-tonne range. 

Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a legacy of introducing best-in-class products that cater to the needs of customers and improves customers’ total cost of ownership. In an endeavour to expand our product offerings in the ICV segment to strengthen the portfolio, and meet the ever-growing demands of the customers, we have introduced Partner Super. We wish to keep this momentum on to realise our vision of being amongst the top 10 CV players globally by offering differentiated products.” 

The company also has said that the new platform is specifically built keeping applications like e-commerce, beverage transport, FMCG and white goods in mind. The new Partner Super platform comes with a tilt-able cabin providing better driver comfort, and superior payload capacity. 

