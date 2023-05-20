Aston Martin Previews DB 11 Successor’s Interior In Latest Teasers

Aston Martin’s latest teasers have revealed more details on the interior of its upcoming DB11 successor. While the first set of images did show the upcoming GT car’s centre console, a short video shared on social media by the brand reveals some new details.



New DB flagship to get full digital instrument cluster with new graphics

The video showcases elements such as a new full digital driver information display sitting behind the steering, carbon-fibre sports seats. The full-colour digital instrument cluster seems to get all-new graphics with the layout. The video shows the main instrumentation is located at the cente of the display with navigation displayed on one side and other vehicular data on the other. Other details visible include the quilted leather upholstery.



The previous teaser had already showcased the centre console revealing an all-new design with the touchscreen now integrated into the centre console as opposed to being a free-standing unit. It also showcased the revised control surfaces for various in-car functions such as for the driving parameters, air-con and more



Will get carbon fibre sport seats up front.

Newer videos of the exterior too have surfaced showcasing that the debut vehicle will be finished in a shade of green along with details such as part of the grille, exhaust, headlamp detailing and alloy-wheel design.



The previous teaser images already show that the new DB will feature an evolutionary design while retaining the GT car proportions.

Coming to the engine, the new DB is expected to carry forward the line-up from its predecessor.