  • Home
  • News
  • Aston Martin Previews DB 11 Successor’s Interior In Latest Teasers

Aston Martin Previews DB 11 Successor’s Interior In Latest Teasers

New teasers show an all-new digital driver display, carbon fibre sport seats and more.
authorBy carandbike Team
20-May-23 04:20 PM IST
Aston Martin DB11 Successor.jpg

Aston Martin’s latest teasers have revealed more details on the interior of its upcoming DB11 successor. While the first set of images did show the upcoming GT car’s centre console, a short video shared on social media by the brand reveals some new details.
 Aston Martin DB11 Successor

New DB flagship to get full digital instrument cluster with new graphics

 

The video showcases elements such as a new full digital driver information display sitting behind the steering, carbon-fibre sports seats. The full-colour digital instrument cluster seems to get all-new graphics with the layout. The video shows the main instrumentation is located at the cente of the display with navigation displayed on one side and other vehicular data on the other. Other details visible include the quilted leather upholstery.
 

Also read: Aston Martin To Unveil DB11 Successor On May 24
 

The previous teaser had already showcased the centre console revealing an all-new design with the touchscreen now integrated into the centre console as opposed to being a free-standing unit. It also showcased the revised control surfaces for various in-car functions such as for the driving parameters, air-con and more
 

Will get carbon fibre sport seats up front.

 

Newer videos of the exterior too have surfaced showcasing that the debut vehicle will be finished in a shade of green along with details such as part of the grille, exhaust, headlamp detailing and alloy-wheel design.
 

The previous teaser images already show that the new DB will feature an evolutionary design while retaining the GT car proportions. 

 

Coming to the engine, the new DB is expected to carry forward the line-up from its predecessor. 

Related Articles
Aston Martin To Unveil DB11 Successor On May 24
Aston Martin To Unveil DB11 Successor On May 24
3 days ago
Aston Martin Works To Offer New Engines and Parts For Its Classic Models
Aston Martin Works To Offer New Engines and Parts For Its Classic Models
12 days ago
Aston Martin Team Principal Claims New Rules in F1 Don't Allow For True Innovation
Aston Martin Team Principal Claims New Rules in F1 Don't Allow For True Innovation
12 days ago
Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run DBS 770 Ultimate Volante
Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run DBS 770 Ultimate Volante
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.8star
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now