Aston Martin To Unveil DB11 Successor On May 24

Aston Martin is set to unveil a new generation of its long-standing DB series. The unveiling will take place on May 24, 2023, at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, UK. The company claims that this new-gen model will offer ‘prodigious performance and pinpoint driving dynamics’ while also incorporating the latest tech.



The upcoming sports car has been kept under wraps, and not much information is available on its features or specifications. However, the company has released a set of teasers providing glimpses of the car's design.

The teasers suggest that the DB11’s successor will get an evolutionary design retaining all the hallmarks of a GT car such as the long bonnet, sleek profile and short rear end. The headlamps feature an updated design with three LED lighting elements in each unit while the nose will continue to feature the trademark Aston Martin girl. The bonnet meanwhile features a number of cuts and creases along with vents to help extricate heat from the engine.



A teaser of the interior meanwhile provides a glimpse of the centre console showcasing the central touchscreen, engine start-stop switch, gear lever, and some of the other control surfaces for various driving settings and the air-con system.

On the engine front, reports suggest that the new DB is expected to carry forward the V12 engine from its predecessor as well as offer the Mercedes-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine.

While Aston Martin is yet to confirm a name for the new model, reports suggest that it could be called the DB12. The carmaker has already filed a trademark for the name.