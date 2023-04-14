Aston Martin Unveils Limited-Run DBS 770 Ultimate Volante

Aston Martin is bidding farewell to the current-gen DBS with its hottest and most powerful variant yet, the DBS 770 Ultimate. The DBS 770 Ultimate is further being offered in two guises, coupé - which is limited to 300 units, and volante (convertible) - which is limited to 199 units. While Aston Martin unveiled the coupé in January, the Volante was still under wraps and has just been unveiled. And it looks gorgeous, from almost every possible angle! The DBS 770 Ultimate isn’t just the most powerful DBS but also Aston’s most powerful production road car to date. It gets a number of upgrades both on the surface and under the skin, aimed at improving performance across multiple parameters.

Apart from the drop top, the Ultimate Volante is pretty much identical to the Ultimate. It is powered by a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 that has been uprated to produce 759 bhp (770 PS - hence the name) and 900 Nm of torque. Aston says the peak torque is available from as low as 1,800 rpm, which will make for an effortless cruise. Power is fed to the rear wheels via an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Changes to the engine over the standard V12 DBS include modification to the air and ignition pathways along with a 7 per cent increase in turbo boost pressure. The gearbox itself too has been recalibrated specifically for this run-out special edition with faster shift times.

The DBS 770 Ultimate Volante gets a revised front bumper - as compared to the DBS - with a new splitter and larger side vents for improved air-flow into the engine. The bonnet features a large horse-shoe vent – similar to the V12 Vantage – to help extricate heat from the engine-bay. Moving further back, the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante gets carbon fibre side sills along with the use of the material in the cantrails and windshield surround. Round the back, the rear bumper has been redesigned with a more prominent splitter to optimise aerodynamics. Rounding out the styling are unique 21-inch alloy wheels exclusive to the 770 which are offered in two finishes - satin silver and satin black - and get a honey-comb mesh like multi-spoke design. The wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres.

coming to the interior, the DBS 770 gets some additional kit and trimmings to stand out from the regular DBS. The cabin, while identical to the standard model in terms of design, does come with Sport Plus seats and carbon fibre paddle shifters as standard along with the use of bespoke trimming and the use of DBS 770 Ultimate logos around the cabin. Buyers also get a range of options to spec up their car via Aston Martin’s Q bespoke division, and even though all the units have already been sold out, Aston Martin has gone through the effort to make an online configurator which shows a plethora of colours to choose from, amongst other options.