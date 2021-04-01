Ather 450X Receives 13th OTA Update; Now Gets Controls For Music And Phonecalls

Ather Energy recently rolled out the 13th OTA (over-the-air) updates for the Ather 450X, which now allows the owners to control Bluetooth music and calling functions via the touch sensitive dasboard on the electric scooter. Atherstack, which is a gamut of services right from the front-end to firmware to the data pipeline, calls the latest update as Atherstack Atom. The latest update also includes the revamped version of the Ather App for all Ather owners with Android and iOS devices.

(Riders can now control calling and music functions via Bluetooth on the 450X electric scooter)

The latest update allows Ather 450X owners to pair the scooter's 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with their smartphones via Bluetooth. This in turn allows the rider to view and control music along with phone calls without having to pull out his/her smartphone.

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, says, "We are happy to finally update the Bluetooth based Music & Call feature on our flagship model. With the Atherstack Atom update, we aimed at simplifying a user's ride experience, improving convenience, and removing all mental overheads when a phone rings while also being safe. We hope that every Ather 450X owner will love the experience just like we did. Every Ather 450X delivered to date will automatically download the OTA, while the new deliveries will have the feature built-in. Our team is also working on adding more smart and connected accessories so Ather owners can have a fully integrated system."

(The rider also has the option of accepting/rejecting calls when on the move)

When the vehicle is stationary, the rider can use the touchscreen to switch to the previous track, play/pause the current track or jump to the next track. The Atherstack Atom also supports popular streaming and podcast services. The rider also has the option to accept or reject the call when on the move. Ather's next update would be to roll out an OTA update which offers tyre pressure monitoring system on the 450X.

(The Ather 450X gets a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard)

With the latest update, Ather has also launched a brand new Ather app which is built from scratch and is available on Google Play Store for now. The app will be launched in Apple App Store for iOS users in a few weeks' time. The new app provides users with a clean, intuitive interface to interact with their scooter and with the larger Ather Community.

