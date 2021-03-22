Ather Energy Begins Operations In Jaipur

Kicking off its expansion plans across India, Ather Energy has begun operations in Rajasthan, and deliveries for the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric scooters are expected to begin soon. Test rides of the electric scooter are already being offered in Jaipur, in association Akhand Distributors. Ather Energy's new experience centre, Ather Space, will open in early April, and deliveries of the electric scooters are expected to begin simultaneously as well. Ather Energy will also install three, four fast charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Jaipur by April, and double it by the end of 2021.

Both the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus (essentially a lower-spec model) will be delivered to customers in Jaipur from April 2021

"Jaipur is an important market for us and we have seen a strong demand & interest from the consumers since the launch of Ather 450X.The test-ride requests and bookings were so overwhelming that we wanted to start our operations in Jaipur earlier than previously planned. We are pleased to partner with Akhand Distributors who have been a great support and their enthusiasm has made this possible. We will soon open our Experience Center in Jaipur, meanwhile consumers can enjoy the test-rides and pre-order the 450X," said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

The Ather 450X will automatically choose the Eco mode once the battery drops below 20 per cent. A full charge will consume about 3 units of power

Ather is also offering a buyback scheme for its electric scooters, under which customers are offered a guaranteed ₹ 85,000 value for the Ather 450X at the end of three years. Ather electric scooters are also available for lease, which allows customers to access a Ather 450X with a downpayment and a nominal monthly fee of ₹ 3,3,94 per month. In Jaipur, the Ather 450X is priced at ₹ 1,59,524 (Ex-showroom), while the Ather 450 Plus is priced at ₹ 1,40,514 (Ex-showroom).

The fast-charging AtherGrid network can charge the 450X at a speed of 1.5 km/minute. It goes down to 1 km/minute on the 450 Plus

The Ather 450X is powered by 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode, 'Warp'. Additionally, the electric scooter comes with a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard.

The new Android-based interface is easy to use, while new shutdown feature puts the scooter in extreme power saving mode if you do not plan to ride for more than 3 days or more

The new 7" touchscreen dashboard, comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights. Ather Energy also offers a lower-powered Ather 450 Plus which offers a top speed of 70 kmph and a True Range of 70 km in Eco mode.

