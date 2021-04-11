Ather Energy Plans To Enter 30 More Indian Cities By The End Of FY2021-22

It was last month when Ather Energy commenced its operations in Rajasthan as a part of its expansion plan. To further strengthen its hold across India, the electric two-wheeler maker has announced that it intends to add 30 more cities by the end of this financial year. It includes Goa, Coimbatore, Nashik, Indore, Trichy, Calicut and more. Moreover, the EV maker also plans to add Kolkata to its network expansion list. However, the company hasn't revealed exact dates for the same.

Ather Energy is also planning a second experience centre in Bengaluru

The company also inaugurated its 8th experience centre in India at Tonk Road in Jaipur on April 9. The first experience centre was inaugurated in Bengaluru in 2018, followed by Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The EV maker also plans to add Delhi to the list by opening a new dealership by next month. A second dealership is also planned in Bengaluru. Moreover, the company has received 14,000 dealership applications in a year from different cities. These include the metros, as well as Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

The Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer recently announced that it has set up its fast-charging public network - Ather Grid with 10 charging points across Mumbai. The company intends to have a minimum of 30 fast-charging points across the city by 2022. The company says it plans to set up 128 public fast-charging points across 18 Indian cities. This network can be used by all-electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till the end of September 2021.

Ather Energy now has eight experience centres across 11 Indian cities

The company's electric scooter line-up currently consists of two models - the 450 Plus and the 450X. The former is a more affordable option which is priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh while the latter costs ₹ 1.46 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack producing about 6 kW that equates to about 8 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. While the Ather 450X promises a range of 85 kmph in Eco mode, the Ather 450 Plus is claimed to offer a range of 70 km. The 450 Plus electric scooter can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds, whereas the 450X can clock the same figures in just 3.3 seconds.

