Ather Energy Takes A Dig At Cred's New Commercial Featuring Former Cricketer Rahul Dravid

Ather Energy has been in the Indian market since 2013, and the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturing company is slowly yet steadily strengthening its hold in the country. The electric scooter maker means pure business when it comes to electric mobility. The Indian EV maker recently took a dig at Cred's new commercial video on its official Twitter handle. The video features former cricketer Rahul Dravid in a hypothetical avatar, that is facing anger management issues.

The electric scooter maker put out a tweet that read, "Cut the stress. Switch to Ather instead. Test rides on at 100 ft rd #Indiranagar. Gundas also welcome."

For starters, Cred is an Indian credit card bill payment app that is based in Bengaluru. The video featuring the former cricketer highlights that users can claim rewards and cashback from Cred coins after paying credit card bills on the platform.

As mentioned in the tweet, test rides are available for Ather's electric scooters at its dealership located at 100 feet road, Defence Colony, Indiranagar in Bengaluru. Presently, Ather Energy has two electric scooters in its portfolio including the 450X and the 450 Plus. The former is priced at ₹ 1.46 lakh while the latter costs ₹ 1.27 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ather 450 Plus is claimed to offer a range of 70 km, whereas the Ather 450X gets a range of 85 km. The 450 Plus electric scooter can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds, whereas the 450X can clock the same in just 3.3 seconds. Moreover, 10 minutes of fast charging on the 450 Plus offers a 10 km range while the 450X gets a 15km range.

The company had recently announced that it has set up its fast-charging public network - Ather Grid with 10 charging points across Mumbai. The company intends to have a minimum of 30 fast-charging points across the city by 2022. Moreover, the company has set up 128 public fast-charging points across 18 cities in India. This network can be used by all-electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone till the end of September 2021.

