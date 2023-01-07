Ather Launches 4 New Colours, AtherStack 5.0 Update On First Ever Ather Community Day

Ather Energy kicked off the year with its first customer event, called the Ather Community Day. On the occasion, Ather rolled out AtherStack 5.0, its biggest software upgrade yet. AtherStack 5.0 brings in a brand new UI, and unlocks new features. Ather also introduced four new colour options to the 450 line up, which include, True Red, Cosmic Black, Salt Green, & Lunar Grey. The 450 models now also get a wider, more ergonomic & comfortable seat.

Ather has launched 4 new colour options for the 450 range.

Speaking on the rollout of the new AtherStack 5.0, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “With a fluid new UI and Google Vector Maps, AtherStack 5.0 takes our touchscreen and maps experience to a whole new level. It also enables us to leverage our hardware to unlock new experiences such as AutoHold.” “Importantly, it allows us to roll out these new experiences to most of our existing customers as well, based on their scooter generation”, he added.

The AtherStack 5.0 unlocks multiple new features in the 450 models. The scooters will now get an AutoHold function, which is like a Hill Hold Assist. The scooters also get a brand new user interface, along with Vector Maps powered by Google, which will allow for a smartphone like Google Maps experience on the Ather. Ather is also the only scooter in the world to offer the same. With the new UI, Ather claims to have “reduced the ride screen time by 50-60% and improved ride accuracy by 2X.”

Ather is the first scooter in the world to get Vector Maps.

AtherStack 5.0 also improves the performance of the scooters, as it helps extracting maximum torque from the scooter for longer without derating. It also helps get incredibly accurate range predictions down to the last % point, & enables intelligent auto cut-off when plugged into a charger, which helps in prolonging the battery life.

AtherStack 5.0 also brings AutoHold functionality to the 450 range.

Ather also made several other announcements at the first Ather Community Day. Ather will now offer 5 year/60,000 km battery warranty on the 450X, and the EV maker guarantees a minimum of 70% state-of-health for the battery at the end of 5 years. Ather 450 Plus owners can also avail the warranty at an additional cost of Rs. 6,999. Ather also announced its new ‘Ather Neighbourhood Charging’ initiative, which provides access to charging points in shared private spaces such as apartment complexes, office buildings, and tech parks. Ather also announced an industry first buyback offer for its first 1,000 customers. This allows them to buy the new Ather 450X at Rs.80,000. The first 1000 consumers who opt for this buyback upgrade will get an additional discount of Rs.10,000 making the effective price as Rs. 70,000.

Ather is now also offering accessories like luggage solutions with its scooters.

Ather also unveiled a new range of accessories for its e-scooters. These included a front storage solution - called The Frunk - that offers quick access storage with 14 litre capacity. It also gets an additional waterproof compartment for mobile phones, and can hold up to 5kg weight. Ather has also launched its first line of apparel, which is available online.