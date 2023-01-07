Two-Wheeler Launches In January 2023: RE Super Meteor 650, A Host Of EVs, & More

2023 has finally kicked off, and the month of January is set to be big for the auto industry, because of the Auto Expo 2023. There are multiple two-wheeler launches scheduled in the month, some in Auto Expo and some away from it. Let's take a look.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650:

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will finally be launched in India, after making its debut at EICMA 2022 , and Indian debut at Rider Mania 2022. The cruiser will be Royal Enfield's largest, heaviest, and costliest motorcycle at the time of launch, and it is expected to be priced around Rs. 3.5 lakh.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Makes India Debut

MBP M502N:

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARIPL) is set to bring another two-wheeler brand to India. Similar to the other brands that are in India courtesy AARIPL, MBP is under Chinese ownership, but the brand is of Italian origin. MBP will make its India debut at the Auto Expo , and it is anticipated that the brand will launch its 500 cc naked twin-cylinder motorcycle - the M502N.

Ather 450X - New Colours:

Ather is launching new colour options for its 450X premium electric scooter this month. While its not confirmed which colours it will be, leaked images suggest that the colours will include a shade of red, mint green, black, and grey. Reports also suggest that the update will also include new larger seats for the model.

Image source: Rushlane

Matter Energy - New Model:

Matter Energy unveiled its first electric motorcycle in November 2022, and while the company hasn't announced its name yet, it did announce the motorcycle's specs, and that it would be launched at the 2023 Auto Expo. The electric motorcycle gets a 10.5 kW motor, and a 5 kWh battery pack, but what's interesting is that the electric motorcycle also gets a manual gearbox, a first in any electrical motorcycle in India.

Also Read: Matter Unveils Its First Electric Motorcycle With A Manual Gearbox

Tork Motorcycles - New Model:

Also Read: All-New Tork Electric Motorcycle To Debut at Auto Expo 2023