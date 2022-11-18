Rider Mania 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Makes India Debut

The much-awaited Rider Mania is back with a bang, and Royal Enfield took the wraps off the all-new Super Meteor 650 in Goa earlier this evening. The bike was recently unveiled at the EICMA 2022 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, and it was one of the highly anticipated showcases of the 2022 Rider Mania, an annual festival of Royal Enfield riders and fans. The cruiser has been in the works for a while now and it is the third 650 cc model joining the RE family after the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield has announced pre-bookings for attendees of the Rider Mania at Goa, and the Super Meteor 650 will be the most expensive Royal Enfield motorcycle once it goes on sale. We expect the Super Meteor 650 to be launched in January 2023, at around Rs 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Rider Mania 2022 kicked off on November 18 and will continue till November 20, 2022. We expect a lot of action, and possibly one more new motorcycle unveil at the festival.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third model in the 650 Twins platform.



The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts the quintessential retro cruiser design with an upright riding position, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a chunky fender for the rear tyre, circular LED headlight (a first for any RE motorcycle), a round taillight, an old-school two-piece scalloped seat with no grabrails and twin-exhaust setup which is prominently positioned.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 builds up on the Meteor 350's design and looks quite like an elder sibling to RE's junior cruiser. The Royal Enfield badging on the fuel tank has a new design and finish as well and the cast-aluminium switch cubes, (again a first for any RE motorcycle), is one of the highlights adding to its premium appeal.

The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine belts out 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm which is similar to what the 650 engine delivers in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets 43 mm upside down forks with 120 mm travel up front which is again a first for any RE motorcycle and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with 101 mm of travel. There is a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear. As far as braking duties are concerned, the Super Meteor gets a single 320 mm disc up front with a two-piston calliper while the rear gets a 300 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard fitment. The motorcycle tips the scales at 241 kg and it has a fuel tank capacity of 15.7 litres.

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 gets an off-set circular instrument console, along with the RE Tripper navigation pod borrowed from the Meteor 350. The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the solo tourer variant will be offered in five colour options - Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant and will be available in two colours - Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. We expect Royal Enfield to launch the Super Meteor 650 in January 2023, with prices expected to be around Rs. 3.5 lakh.