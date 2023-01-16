Auto Expo 2023: MBP Makes India Debut With M502N Naked; C1002V Cruiser Motorcycles

Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle marque, MBP, is making its foray into the Indian market, & the brand unveiled two models in India – the M502N, & the C1002V. The brand and its two motorcycles were introduced at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, and have been brought to our shores by Adishwar Auto Ride India Private Limited (AARIPL). The upcoming MBP motorcycles will be sold alongside the Benelli & Keeway models across India.

MBP M502N:

MBP's first motorcycle in India will be the M502N. The naked motorcycle gets a very non-radical streetfighter styling, with angular body panels and subtle body graphics. The motorcycle gets twin pod LED headlamps, a comparably small 4.2-inch TFT colour display, and many other features. The bike is equipped with a KYB suspension with preload adjustability on both ends, and rides on 17-incher Pirelli Angel GT tyres.

The MBP M502N gets a 486 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin cylinder engine, which develops 46.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and 45 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Stopping duties on the other hand, are handled by J.Juan twin-disc brakes at the front, and a single disc at the rear. It also expectedly gets dual-channel ABS. The bike has a low 790 mm seat height, but the kerb weight is 198 kg (dry), which is on the higher side.

MBP C1002V:

The C1002V's V-twin engine puts out 94 bhp & 102 Nm torque.

The MBP C1002V has the makings of a signature cruiser motorcycle and will go up against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Nightster and Ducati Diavel. The motorcycle is powered by a 997 cc liquid-cooled V-twin mill making 94 bhp and 102 Nm of torque, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a 5-inch TFT screen that facilitates smartphone connectivity, navigation and a lot more.

The bike comes with 18-inch wheels wrapped with fat 130- and 240-section tyres at the front and rear respectively, while braking duties are handled by two 320 mm disc brakes at the front and a single 300 mm disc at the rear with dual channel ABS. A 680 mm seat height sounds inviting and the ground clearance is also a healthy 150mm. Even the 262kg kerb weight is fairly light for a cruiser of its capacity.