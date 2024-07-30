Morbidelli C1002V Cruiser Unveiled

Italian motorcycle brand Morbidelli, now owned by China’s Keeway, has unveiled a new luxury cruiser motorcycle, called the Morbidelli C1002V. The C1002V, badged MBP, boasts of a tubular double cradle steel frame, with a 80-degree v-twin with a 5-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity, ride modes and KYB suspension. The C1002V is powered by a 997 cc, v-twin engine which produces 93.8 bhp at 7600 rpm and peak torque of 102 Nm at 6500 rpm.

The C1002V has a long and low tubular steel frame with KYB inverted forks with 120 mm of travel up front. At the rear is a KYB link-type unit offering 90 mm of wheel travel. Fat tyres add to the presence of the C1002V, with a 130/70-17 front and 240/40-18 rear tyre. On the front wheel are big 320 mm twin discs gripped by J. Juan calipers. The pull back handlebars should offer an upright riding position and the low 680 mm seat height offers quintessential heavyweight cruiser ergonomics.





MBP, which stands for “Moto Bologna Passione” was founded in 2021 by Keeway Motor, a branch of China’s Qianjiang Group. Keeway is best known for its ownership of the Benelli brand, like Benelli, MBP’s design and administrative base is in Bologna, Italy.



