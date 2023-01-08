  • Home
MBP To Make India Debut At Auto Expo; Likely To Showcase A 1000 cc Cruiser

Moto Bologna Passione (MBP) could launch the M502N naked in India, and is also expected to showcase a 1000 cc cruiser called C1002V.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
08-Jan-23 07:15 AM IST
MBP To Make India Debut At Auto Expo; Likely To Showcase A 1000 cc Cruiser banner

Adishwar Auto Ride India Private Limited (AARIPL) is bringing another Chinese-owned Italian brand to India, and this time around, its Moto Bologna Passione (MBP). The upcoming MBP motorcycles will be sold alongside the Benelli & Keeway models across India, and MBP is expected to launch its M502N naked motorcycle in India at Auto Expo.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Launches In January 2023: RE Super Meteor 650, A Host Of EVs, & More

 

Internationally, the M502N is powered by a 500 cc twin-cylinder motor, which puts out 47 bhp. The bike also gets premium parts like KYB suspension, and Pirelli Angel GT Tyres. It also gets full-LED lighting, and a 4.2 inch TFT display. MBP may also showcase its 1000 cc cruiser - named C1002V - at the Auto Expo. The cruiser was unveiled at EICMA 2022, and it gets a 997 cc V-Twin engine which puts out 94 bhp & 102 Nm torque.

