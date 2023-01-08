MBP To Make India Debut At Auto Expo; Likely To Showcase A 1000 cc Cruiser

Adishwar Auto Ride India Private Limited (AARIPL) is bringing another Chinese-owned Italian brand to India, and this time around, its Moto Bologna Passione (MBP). The upcoming MBP motorcycles will be sold alongside the Benelli & Keeway models across India, and MBP is expected to launch its M502N naked motorcycle in India at Auto Expo.

Internationally, the M502N is powered by a 500 cc twin-cylinder motor, which puts out 47 bhp. The bike also gets premium parts like KYB suspension, and Pirelli Angel GT Tyres. It also gets full-LED lighting, and a 4.2 inch TFT display. MBP may also showcase its 1000 cc cruiser - named C1002V - at the Auto Expo. The cruiser was unveiled at EICMA 2022, and it gets a 997 cc V-Twin engine which puts out 94 bhp & 102 Nm torque.