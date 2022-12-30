All-New Tork Electric Motorcycle To Debut at Auto Expo 2023

Tork Motorcycles is gearing up for some new product debuts at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The EV start-up has announced that it will be unveiling a new generation electric motorcycle at the auto show in January 2023 as well as showcasing an upgraded Kratos R electric motorcycle.

“We are excited to usher in a new generation of our home-grown products at the Auto Expo 2023. The Kratos motorcycles have won the hearts of customers and we are hopeful that our new advancements will also find admiration among increasing number of customers in India,” said Tork Motors Founder and CEO, Kapil Shelke.

Tork has said that the Kratos-R will get aesthetic updates for 2023

Tork Motors launched its maiden electric two-wheeler offerings the Kratos and Kratos-R motorcycles in India in January 2022 six years after it first showcased its T6X e-bike prototype. The company says that the updated Kratos-R heading for the Expo will feature “new and improved aesthetics”. The wording suggests that the Kratos-R is expected to get styling updates likely to help it stand out more from the regular Kratos. It remains to be seen if the company could make any changes under the skin as well.

Tork, meanwhile, has not revealed any details on its upcoming new motorcycle though we could expect it to pack The be-bike manufacturer also announced new prices for its two motorcycles from the start of the new year. The Kratos will be priced at Rs 1.32 lakh while the Kratos-R will be priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra after subsidies) from January 1. This would mark a price hike of about Rs 10,000 over the current ex-showroom price post subsidies.