Audi e-Tron Electric SUV Teased; Coming Soon To Showrooms

The e-Tron electric SUV is one of the highly awaited products from the German carmaker in the Indian market. Audi will commence its electric journey in India with the e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback models. The Ingolstadt-based carmaker has officially teased the upcoming e-Tron, which is expected to arrive at showrooms very soon. In fact, the electric SUV has been listed on the official website to collect customer enquiries. When launched, the new Audi e-Tron will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace in the segment. Prices remain under wraps but expect the same to be between Rs. 1-1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi will launch the e-Tron in India in two body styles - SUV and Sportback

Audi India has already confirmed that it will launch the e-Tron in two body styles - SUV and Sportback. Both the models will share the same underpinnings, but the latter gets the coupe-like sloping roofline and a redesigned rear profile. The automaker had previously showcased the e-Tron in India in 2019 with plans to introduce the electric offering in 2020. However, the pandemic delayed the arrival of the models.

Visually, the Audi e-Tron sports a massive octagonal grille with six vertical slats accentuated by Matrix LED headlights with four horizontal LED DRLs. The overall design is highlighted by a neatly designed front bumper with creases throughout the bonnet, a sloping roofline, roof rails and flared wheel arches and more. The rear profile gets split LED tail lights which are merged by a light bar, and a dual-tone rear bumper with grey inserts. Moreover, the Sportback is very identical to the SUV but gets a coupe-like roofline proffering a sportier look.

Both the e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback will share the same underpinnings

The e-Tron and the e-Tron Sportback come with two electric motors that develop 265 kW or 355 bhp and 561 Nm of peak torque which goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp and 664 Nm in the boost mode. The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds, the top speed is 200 kmph. The electric SUV uses a 95 kWh battery pack that offers a range of about 452 km on a single charge and can be fully charged in eight and a half hours using a regular charger.