  • Audi Teases RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept: A Glimpse Into Electric Performance

Audi Teases RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept: A Glimpse Into Electric Performance

Audi has offered a sneak peek of the upcoming RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept through a teaser video.
27-May-23 04:38 PM IST
Highlights
  • The concept boasts up to 628 bhp and a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 3.1 seconds, derived from the Audi RS E-Tron GT
  • Equipped with a 93.4 kWh battery, it offers an estimated range of up to 373 km and supports fast charging at up to 270 kW DC
  • The teaser video showcases a matching colour scheme with the Audi Sport Quattro and features a scene of the concept pulling a skier on a snowy mountain

Audi has offered a sneak peek of the upcoming RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept through a teaser video, generating anticipation for its full debut on May 28. The concept is accompanied by an Audi Sport Quattro with an electric powertrain. While technical details are not yet available, the teaser video showcases the vehicles' performance.

The RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept draws inspiration from the standard Audi RS E-Tron GT, known as the brand's fastest and most powerful production car. Although specific powertrain information is undisclosed, the RS E-Tron GT model delivers impressive performance, with up to 515 bhp (or 637 bhp in boost mode) and a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 3.1 seconds. The concept is based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan.  

 

Equipped with a 93.4 kWh battery, the RS E-Tron GT offers an estimated range of up to 373 km, making it a compelling option for electric sports car enthusiasts. It also supports fast charging at up to 270 kW DC, allowing the battery to be charged from 5% to 80% in approximately 22.5 minutes.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron Undergoes Winter Testing

 

In terms of design, the RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept and Sport Quattro feature matching colour schemes in grey, purple, and white. Although the teaser video does not reveal any significant exterior changes, the unique colours enhance their visual appeal. Inside the concept, white upholstery and black trim create a sporty atmosphere, complemented by the badge from Audi's exclusive personalization division.

 

Also Read: Audi Delivers Over 1,00,000 EVs Globally in 2022, A 44% Increase

 

The teaser video shows the RS E-Tron GT and Sport Quattro pulling a skier on a snowy mountain, showcasing their potential on icy surfaces. Despite the concept's name, the video does not explicitly show the vehicles driving on ice, adding to the intrigue surrounding their performance. As enthusiasts eagerly await the full reveal, scheduled for May 28, Audi will provide further details on this concept and its performance on frozen terrain. 

Trending Now