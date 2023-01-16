  • Home
Audi Delivers Over 1,00,000 EVs Globally in 2022, A 44% Increase

Audi sold 1,18,196 EVs in 2022, registering a 44.3 per cent increase in EV sales globally, compared to 2021.
16-Jan-23 10:50 PM IST
Audi saw a big growth in the sale of EVs in the year 2022 globally, as the German manufacturer registered a sales figure of over 1 lakh EVs in the year. To be precise, the Volkswagen Group owned brand delivered 1,18,196 electric vehicles globally in the year, which marked an increase of 44.3 per cent over CY2021.

All of Audi's e-tron models saw an increase in demand globally in 2022.

Also Read: Auto Sales 2022: Audi India Reports Sales Of Over 4,000 Units In CY2022

“Even though we’re still facing global economic challenges, we’re looking toward the future with confidence,” said Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG for Marketing and Sales. “That’s because we’re going into 2023, during which we will accelerate the transformation together, with an attractive portfolio, a large number of orders and a highly motivated team.”

The Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the Audi e-tron globally.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Achieves Best Ever Sales In CY2022 With 41% Annual Growth

Audi saw high demand for the all-electric models, including the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT quattro, and Audi e-tron - which will soon be replaced by Audi Q8 e-tron. Not just globally, but Audi also saw a decent growth in EV sales in India, with the figure going up 27.1 per cent in the year 2022.

