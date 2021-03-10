carandbike logo
Auto Sales February 2021: Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Sales Growth Of 17.92 Per Cent

All three sub-segments - passenger cars, utility vehicle and vans have recorded growth in sale last month, with the UV segment witnessing a solid increase of 45.35 per cent.

Shubham Parashar
Highlights

  • Sales of passenger cars went up by 4.43 per cent in February 2021.
  • SUVs have recorded an uptick of 45.35 per cent.
  • Sales of vans went up by 4.34 per cent.

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment has recorded a growth of 17.92 per cent in February 2021 selling 281,380 units as compared to 238,622 units in the same month last year. Sales of passenger cars went up by 4.43 per cent at 155,128 units sold in February 2021 as compared to 148,541 units sold a year ago. Sales of SUVs saw and uptick of 45.35 per cent selling 114,350 units last month as compared to 78,674 units in the same month a year ago. Even the van segment has recorded an increase in sales of 4.34 per cent selling 11,902 units last month as compared to 11,407 units sold a year ago.

