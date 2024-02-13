Overall Vehicle Sales In India Grew By 15% In January: FADA
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 13, 2024
Highlights
- Two-wheeler sales up by 14.96 per cent.
- Passenger vehicle retail sales reach an all-time high 3,93,250 units.
- The three-wheeler segment showcased a 36.94 per cent year-over-year increase.
The Federation Of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) revealed that overall vehicle sales in the first month of 2024 rose by 15 per cent over the same period last year, up from 18.49 lakh units in January 2023 to 21.27 lakh units in January 2024. The two- and three-wheeler segments, as well as the passenger vehicle segment registered the highest sales.
Also Read: Auto Sales In India Grew 11% In 2023: FADA
Commenting on January 2024 auto retails, FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania said, “January 2024 began on a promising note for the calendar year, demonstrating 15% overall retail growth compared to the previous year. All vehicle categories – 2W, 3W, PV, Tractors, and CV – achieved positive YoY growth of 15%, 37%, 13%, 21%, and 0.1% respectively. Several positive trends in the 2W market signaled a robust start to the year. Improved vehicle availability, due to adjustments post-OBD 2 norm implementations, the introduction of new models and a shift towards premium options all contributed to increased demand."
In terms of individual segment data, the passenger vehicle segment achieved all-time high retail sales of 3,93,250 units in January that represent a year-over-year growth of 13 per cent over the same period last year. PV sales also showcased a significant 34.21 per cent month-over-month growth. However, concerns were expressed in the high inventory levels of auto dealers, which currently range from 50-55 days. Two-wheeler sales also showed a major rise in sales, up from 12.69 lakh units in January’23 to 14.59 lakh units in January’24, an increase of 14.96 per cent.
Also Read: FADA Sales November 2023: Historic Month For Auto Retail Sales
Additionally, sales in the three-wheeler segment showcased a 36.94 per cent increase, up from 71,325 units in January 2023 to 97,675 units in January 2024. Tractors, which had seen a dip in sales in recent times have now rebounded, with a 21 per cent increase. Tractor sales rose from 73,184 units in January 2023 to 88,671 units in January 2024. The commercial vehicle segment, on the other hand, showed a miniscule 0.1 per cent increase in January 2024 over January 2023
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18923 second ago
The Chinese brand’s parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
-10552 second ago
Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.
-7652 second ago
The headlamp issue results from an incorrect adjustment during production, exceeding specified ranges by approximately 0.15 per cent
14 hours ago
The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.
15 hours ago
16 hours ago
The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range
17 hours ago
The BMW i16 was an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept showcased back in 2019 and the classic M1 from the 1970s, but its development was cancelled.
17 hours ago
As facelifts go, Aston Martin has gone all out with the Vantage which includes a huge boost in power and a revised chassis
18 hours ago
Started our journey from the erstwhile gold mine near Bangalore - Kolar
20 hours ago
The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V
10 days ago
The two-wheeler segment witnessed a growth of 25 per cent, with sales of 3,29,937 units in January 2024
1 month ago
While two-wheeler wholesales in 2023 registered an increase, the segment’s export numbers fell by 20 per cent compared to 2022
1 month ago
Cumulative sales for December 2023 were up 21.14 per cent over 2022 though down 30.25 per cent over November 2023.
1 month ago
The domestic sales of 2-wheelers saw a significant increase in December 2023, marking a 26 per cent YoY growth.
2 months ago
Wholesales in November 2023, grew by 23 per cent, compared to the same period last year
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- Auto Industry
- Overall Vehicle Sales In India Grew By 15% In January: FADA