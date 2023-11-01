Auto Sales October 2023: Kia India Registers Over 4% Growth At 24,351 Units

Kia India reported sales of 24,351 units in the month of October 2023, registering an growth of 4.41 per cent compared to the same month last year. The Seltos was the highest-selling model in the brand’s lineup accounting for 12,362 units. The Sonet and Carens also had a respectable number of sales with 6,493 and 5,355 units sold respectively. The brand however, only sold 141 units of the all-electric EV6, its most expensive offering in India.

Alongside, Kia also revealed that it sold 2,19,702 units between January and October 2023 this year. The Seltos, again, was the highest sold model during this period (83,250 units), followed by the Sonet (73,333 units) and Carens (60,817 units) behind it.

Kia sold 12,362 units of the Seltos in October 2023, making it the highest selling model in the brand's lineup

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "During the festive season, our customers' positive outlook has helped us achieve our fourth-highest monthly sales ever in India. The fact that our products like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens continue to dominate in their respective segment, despite multiple new launches by competition, is a major accomplishment. We are working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months”.

Kia recently added the X-Line trim to the Carens variant line-up

Last month, Kia hiked the prices of the GTX+ and X-Line variants of the Seltos by Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. The compact SUV is currently priced from Rs 10.89 lakh up to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Aside from this, Kia added the X-Line trim to the Carens variant line-up. This model is available in two versions, with prices varying from Rs 18.95 lakh for the 1.5-litre, 158 bhp turbo-petrol guise to Rs 19.44 lakh for the 1.5-litre, 114 bhp diesel engine (all prices ex-showroom).