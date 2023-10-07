Login

Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000

KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

07-Oct-23 10:42 AM IST

Highlights

  • Kia Seltos GTX+ trim gets dearer by Rs 20,000
  • Top-spec X-line gets costlier by Rs 30,000
  • The Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.89 lakh up to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India has increased the price of its compact SUV, the Seltos. According to the company’s official website, the facelifted model is now dearer by up to Rs 30,000. The updated model is available in a total of nine variants, of which the top two - GTX+ and X-Line - have witnessed a significant surge in their prices. The former is now dearer by Rs 20,000, while the latter gets costlier by Rs 30,000. The compact SUV is currently priced from Rs 10.89 lakh up to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Variants Previous PricesNew PricesDifference in Prices
Kia Seltos GTX+Rs 19.80 lakh Rs 20.00 lakh Rs 20,000
Kia Seltos X-LineRs 20.00 lakh Rs 20.30 lakh Rs 30,000

According to the brand's website, the 2023 Kia Seltos in the GTX+ trim is now available at Rs 20.00 lakh, while the top-spec X-line trim is now offered at Rs 20.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Moreover, Kia India silently updated the revised prices on its website. This update comes in a little over two months, as it was launched on July 21, 2023.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months

Moreover, Kia opened the order books for the Seltos on July 14, 2023. On the next day, the brand revealed that the compact SUV received a total of 13,424 bookings in the first 24 hours. Kia also mentioned that it was the highest first-day booking number ever recorded by a vehicle in the segment. The 2023 Kia Seltos witnessed an impressive response subsequently, with 31,716 bookings received in the first month. In the span of two months, Kia garnered over 50,000 bookings for the Seltos, marking a significant achievement in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 10.90 Lakh

 

Buyers have three powertrain options to choose from. The lineup comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine that comes with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic. Furthermore, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also available and can be paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review: Taking Badassery To The Next Level

 

Moreover, Kia added the X-Line trim to the Carens variant line-up. This model is available in two versions, with prices varying from Rs 18.95 lakh for the 1.5-litre, 158 bhp turbo-petrol guise to Rs 19.44 lakh for the 1.5-litre, 114 bhp diesel engine (all prices ex-showroom).

