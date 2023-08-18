BAC Unveils New Mono Supercar At Monterey Car Week 2023

The British automaker, BAC has revealed its latest single-seater supercar, the Mono. This supercar is both road and track-legal. The company says that they got the inspiration from the original Mono concept.

Under the hood, the Mono has a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre engine that generates 306.7 bhp and 313 Nm of torque. Mono retains the six-speed motorsport-derived sequential transmission, with configurable gear ratios. The Mono can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. The powertrain comes with components such as forged connecting rods and pistons, performance-oriented camshafts, upgraded valve springs, and an aerodyna mically-enhanced carbon fibre inlet for the intake system.

The car has a power-to-weight ratio of 538 bhp-per-tonne, and weighs a mere 570 kg. As for the weight distribution, 41 per cent of the weight is distributed at the front while the remaining 59 per cent is at the rear. The car comes with Pirelli, Mono-specific Trofeo R tires. The car gets a suspension setup with 50 per cent more anti-dive at the front and 50 per cent more anti-squat at the rear. The car is equipped with a remote filtration system and new carbon airbox.

“Mono is an authentic BAC supercar – it delivers the typical – yet not easily achievable – attributes that are part of the BAC DNA like high-performance, lightweight engineering, dynamic chassis, optimised suspension and an emotional design,” said Neill Briggs, co-founder and head of product development, BAC.

“Just as importantly, Mono also creates a connection to a new type of BAC driving experience, one that can seamlessly take to the road as easily as it can encounter the demands of on-track driving. In many ways, this new supercar is a homage to the original BAC Concept that we established over a decade ago, proving its fundamental longevity. The new Mono is a single-seater tour-de-force that has been engineered for balance but developed for extremes” added Neill.

“The launch of the new Mono is a pivotal milestone for BAC,” said co-founder and design director, Ian Briggs. “Its proposition is different to that of Mono R but for its visual identity, we wanted to forge a connection between the siblings that positioned them side by side on the one-seater supercar spectrum. With a more rounded aesthetic form, the Mono delivers that objective impeccably, evolving our current design language to reflect a more contemporary outlook.”

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL