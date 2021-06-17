Baidu's Apollo Aims To Offer Robotaxi Service to 3 Million Users In 2023

  • Home
Chinese tech giant Baidu said on Thursday its smart driving unit Apollo plans to cater to a total of 3 million users in China with a fleet of 3,000 robotaxis in 2023.
authorBy car&bike Team
17-Jun-21 10:44 AM IST
Baidu also announced that it is partnering with BAIC Group's electric vehicle (EV) brand ARCFOX to develop Apollo Moon, EV robotaxis that are set to be mass-produced at a cost of 480,000 yuan ($74,766.36) per unit.

The duo will produce 1,000 Apollo Moon EVs in the next three years, Baidu told a press conference in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

