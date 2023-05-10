Bajaj Avenger 220 Reintroduced; Official Launch Soon!

Images floating on the web have confirmed Bajaj Auto’s plans to bring back the Avenger 220 Street. The Avenger Cruise and Street variants were introduced in 2015 and have multiple engine options. However, the Avenger 220 Street was discontinued in 2020, owing to more customer preferences towards the Cruise variant.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Line-Up To Be Expanded In 2023

The bike features the same instrument cluster as before with an amber backlight

The soon-to-be-launched Avenger 220 Street features the same design as its predecessor while adopting body parts and components from the Avenger 160 Street. This includes the headlamp with LED DRL, taillight, handlebar, side mirrors, alloys, and seats. It gets the same digital instrumentation as before but with an amber backlight. The motorcycle will come with a ground clearance of 169 mm and a saddle height of 737 mm, making it more accessible for riders of shorter stature. Its kerb weight will be 163 kg, which is the same as the Avenger 220 Cruise.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle comes with a 280 mm disc brake with a two-piston caliper at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. This is coupled with a single-channel ABS system with rear-wheel lift protection. On the suspension side of things, the Avenger 220 Street is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment at the rear.

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph 300-400cc Bike: What To Expect?

Gets a single-channel ABS system with rear-wheel lift protection

Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle continues to be powered by the same 220-cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder oil-cooled mill as before. The engine churns out 18.76 bhp @8500 rpm along with 17.55 Nm @7000 rpm of peak torque, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment at the rear

While we contacted the manufacturer, it refused to provide us with any further details about the upcoming bike.

On the price front, while the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is yet to be officially launched, as per reports the motorcycle is likely to carry a sticker price of Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), which is a premium of Rs 5000 over the Cruise variant which retails at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Expect Bajaj to officially launch the motorcycle in the next few days.