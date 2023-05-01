Bajaj Chetak Line-Up To Be Expanded In 2023

Despite being one of the earliest entrants in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, the Bajaj Chetak has continued more or less unchanged since its launch in 2020. However, that is set to change in 2023, as Bajaj Auto is gearing up to expand the Chetak line-up at a time when other players in the electric two-wheeler space are pulling out all the stops to drive volumes. Speaking at a recent media gathering, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma hinted that the Chetak could eventually address every type of user need, acting as a strong platform to build a family of E2Ws.

“The Chetak is a seed. As the segment grows, there will be some people who will want an elegant but cheaper vehicle for short-distance travel. There will be some people who will want a larger-wheeled, long-distance vehicle. There will be those wanting removable batteries, and there will be swappable options in the future. The delivery segment, restaurant delivery needs are very different from product delivery needs. We can see all of these needs grow and we will solve for all of them. It will take time, but these are all the possibilities when you put personal and commercial together; now you will see the next phase of expansion of the product”, Sharma said in response to a question from carandbike.

Bajaj is preparing to ramp up production of the Chetak e-scooter to over 10,000 units a month from June 2023 onwards. On a recent call with analysts, the company confirmed it has restructured its EV supply chain, and also collaborated in development programmes with key vendors, which will drive production and help keep costs down. This increase in production will spell an increase in availability of the Chetak, which, for a big part of its life on sale, has been sold in only a limited number of cities across India.

There is a possibility that Bajaj may roll out a higher-spec Chetak in the coming months; one that could feature larger wheels, a more powerful motor and a slightly larger battery with enhanced range. The Chetak on sale today has a 3 kWh battery, with a claimed real-world range of up to 90 kilometres.

However, it’s unlikely that a higher-spec Chetak will be equipped with a touchscreen system or onboard navigation, as the company believes the inclusion of these features could potentially compromise rider safety.

“When you’re looking at displays in a four-wheeler, you're moving your eyes by not more than 15 degrees downwards. On a scooter, you will move your eyes to your display by more than around 45-50 degrees. And that makes a huge difference in our analysis. It really compromises your attention on the road if you move your eyes around too much. We understand consumers want maps; it’s just that we are not sure whether the solutions which are out there today are the best solutions”, said Eric Vas, President, Bajaj Auto Urbanite Business Unit.