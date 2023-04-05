Chetak Technology Limited Appoints Christian Danz As Chief Technology Officer At

Chetak Technology Limited has announced appointing Christian Danz as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective from April 4, 2023. He holds a doctorate degree in Artificial Intelligence algorithms from Technische Universität, Berlin, and an undergraduate degree in Electronics, Measurement & Control, and Telecommunication from the same university. During his engineering studies, he was also an Erasmus scholar at King’s College in London.

The first Chetak Electric Scooter was launched in 2020

Before joining Chetak Technology Limited, Danz served as the Vice President of Engineering X-House eDrives at Robert Bosch GmbH in Germany. He has more than 24 years of industry experience and has held leadership roles across various divisions, including LV & HV Electric Drives, Inverters, Converters, Battery Systems, Vehicle Safety, and Driver Assistance Systems at Bosch. Danz has also led multiple R&D teams across the globe and holds over 150 granted patents related to future mobility, driver assistance, automated driving, battery systems, thermal technology, and electrical drives.

Chetak Technology has launched an all-new Chetak Premium 2023 Edition

Chetak Technology Limited announced that Danz will be joining after the completion of the two-wheeler EV supply chain restructuring, and he has progressed in several development programs with key vendors. In this light, the company has also launched an all-new Chetak Premium 2023 Edition in three eye-catching colours and a large all-colour LCD console.



