  • 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.52 Lakh

2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.52 Lakh

The updated version gets a few cosmetic changes along with three new colour options.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
02-Mar-23 01:00 PM IST
Highlights
  • Three new colour options- Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black
  • The electric scooter now comes with an all-colour LCD display
  • The premium edition is priced at Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated Premium Edition variant for its Chetak line of electric scooters. The updated version gets a few a cosmetic changes like a two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors, along with three new colour options- Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. The vehicle also gets black accents around different parts of its body. The premium edition is priced at Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

 

Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition

The electric scooter gets a two-tone seat

The electric scooter now comes with an all-colour LCD display that displays information. It also has many other features like hill hold assist, keyless entry, and mobile phone USB charger. The scooter can be connected to your phone using the MyChetak app that can be used to check charging status, range, or locate your scooter in a parking lot. The owner will also get a notification from the app whenever the scooter rolls over or meets with an accident. 

 

2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition

The electric scooter now comes with an all-colour LCD display 

The vehicle features a Lithium Ion battery which has a range of 90 km in eco-mode and consists of a charging time of four hours. It comes with a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor and has power output of 5 bhp and torque figures of 20 Nm. It has a top-speed of 63 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Auto And Yulu Launch New Electric Two-Wheeler Platforms For Urban Mobility

 

2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition

The company stated that the Chetak will be available in 100 stores by the end of March 2023

Bajaj Chetak is now available in almost 60+ locations. The company stated that it is currently expanding its stores network that will make the scooter available in 100 stores by the end of March 2023 out of which 40 will be experience centres. Bajaj’s supply chain was also restructured to make the Chetak more accessible to customers and stock over 10,000 units a month.

