Bajaj Swing, Genie Names Trademarked; Could Be Used For Future EVs

Bajaj has filed trademarks for the Swing and Genie names in India. Trademarking names is a regular practice by a majority of brands with the names either being used on future products or just being kept in the bank. The trademark for the Swing and Genie names applies for all automotive applications including for two- and three-wheelers and EVs.

Also read: Bajaj-Triumph Bikes India Launch Date Announced



With the increasing focus on electric mobility in the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj could use the new names for future electric models. The manufacturer currently only offers the Chetak in the EV space though this is likely to change in the near future. Additionally, it is worth considering the possibility that these newly trademarked names could also be utilised for three-wheelers, a segment in which Bajaj already holds a significant market share of over 50 percent.

Outside of EVs, Bajaj in recent months has been overhauling its Pulsar line-up in India and is currently gearing up for the unveiling of its first motorcycle co-developed with British two-wheeler marque Triumph Motorcycles. The new Bajaj-Triumph bikes are set to be unveiled early next month and will be manufactured in India by Bajaj.