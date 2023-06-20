  • Home
  • News
  • Bajaj Swing, Genie Names Trademarked; Could Be Used For Future EVs

Bajaj Swing, Genie Names Trademarked; Could Be Used For Future EVs

The new names could be used for the brand's upcoming electric scooters
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Jun-23 07:16 PM IST
bajaj-genie-swing-names-trademarked-could-be-used-for-future-electric-vehicles.jpg.jpeg
Highlights
  • Swing, Genie names could be used for future EVs
  • Company is working on new EVs under the Chetak sub-brand
  • Bajaj to unveil first bike co-developed with Triumph next month

Bajaj has filed trademarks for the Swing and Genie names in India. Trademarking names is a regular practice by a majority of brands with the names either being used on future products or just being kept in the bank. The trademark for the Swing and Genie names applies for all automotive applications including for two- and three-wheelers and EVs.

 

Also read: Bajaj-Triumph Bikes India Launch Date Announced
 

With the increasing focus on electric mobility in the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj could use the new names for future electric models. The manufacturer currently only offers the Chetak in the EV space though this is likely to change in the near future. Additionally, it is worth considering the possibility that these newly trademarked names could also be utilised for three-wheelers, a segment in which Bajaj already holds a significant market share of over 50 percent.

 

Outside of EVs, Bajaj in recent months has been overhauling its Pulsar line-up in India and is currently gearing up for the unveiling of its first motorcycle co-developed with British two-wheeler marque Triumph Motorcycles. The new Bajaj-Triumph bikes are set to be unveiled early next month and will be manufactured in India by Bajaj.

Related Articles
Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 22,000 Following FAME-II Subsidy Reduction
Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter Price Hiked By Rs 22,000 Following FAME-II Subsidy Reduction
17 days ago
Bajaj Avenger 220 Reintroduced; Official Launch Soon!
Bajaj Avenger 220 Reintroduced; Official Launch Soon!
1 month ago
Bajaj Chetak Line-Up To Be Expanded In 2023
Bajaj Chetak Line-Up To Be Expanded In 2023
2 months ago
Bajaj-Triumph 300-400cc Bike: What To Expect?
Bajaj-Triumph 300-400cc Bike: What To Expect?
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now