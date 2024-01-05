2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium, recently launched with a starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), introduces several key updates. Notably, the refreshed Premium variant has been divided into two versions: the standard Chetak Premium and the Chetak Premium TecPac. Bookings for the new Chetak Premium have commenced at Bajaj Chetak’s retail outlets, with the booking amount set at Rs 2,000. Here are the top five things to know about the updated Chetak.

Bajaj Chetak Premium: Design

While the Chetak's design remains largely unchanged, there are subtle cosmetic tweaks from the 2023 model. Silver trim elements have been replaced by blacked-out features, including the headlamp surround, indicator surround, grab handle garnish and wheels. The rims also get the ‘Chetak’ decal. The scooter maintains a flat floorboard and a single-piece seat, and it is available in three paint schemes: Brooklyn Black, Indigo Blue, and Hazelnut.

Bajaj Chetak Premium: Features

The 2024 Chetak Premium is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster. Unlike its predecessor, there's only one ride mode, Eco, for the standard Chetak Premium variant. The standard package includes a reverse mode and a low tyre pressure alarm.

Bajaj Chetak Premium: TecPac Addition

The TecPac is an optional package that elevates the Chetak Premium's features. With a glut of additions, the TecPac transforms the monochrome display into a colour screen, providing turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, call alerts, and customisable themes. Hill-hold control and an additional ‘Sport’ ride mode are also part of this package.

Bajaj Chetak Premium: Battery

The Chetak Premium boasts a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack, an upgrade from the previous 2.9 kWh. This enhancement extends the range from 108 km to 127 km, as per ARAI certification. The top speed has also been increased from 63 kmph to 73 kmph. The scooter retains its 800 W on-board charger, capable of adding 15.6 km of range with just a 30-minute charge.

Bajaj Chetak Premium: Prices

Bajaj has priced the new Chetak Premium at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the recently introduced Chetak Urbane, the updated Premium model commands a premium of approximately Rs 20,000. Opting for the TecPac package further bumps the cost to Rs. 1.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).