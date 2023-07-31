Belgian GP Race Report: Verstappen Wins Effortlessly In Spa

Max Verstappen, despite starting from the third row due to a grid penalty, demonstrated a seemingly effortless display of skill and composure as he charged to victory at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. Starting from P6, Verstappen worked his way to the front, ultimately snatching the lead from his teammate Sergio Perez, who had opened the gap since passing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc on the opening lap.

The race began with Leclerc holding onto his pole position advantage, leading the pack from Perez and Lewis Hamilton. However, the opening lap saw Oscar Piastri's McLaren suffer damage after colliding with Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and the wall at the La Source hairpin, forcing Piastri to retire early and leaving Sainz with terminal damage.

As Perez surged ahead on the Kemmel Straight, Verstappen quickly made his move from sixth to fourth after the Sainz-Piastri clash. Despite getting caught in a DRS train behind Leclerc and Hamilton, Verstappen's determination shone through as he passed both drivers, making his way up to second in the early stages of the race.

Verstappen's charge continued, carving into Perez's lead and eventually overtaking him on lap 17, seizing the lead well before half distance. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso's impressive drive saw him pass a struggling Sainz before the Ferrari driver retired just after the halfway mark of the race.

As the race progressed, light rain started to fall, testing the drivers' skills and adaptability. Verstappen nearly lost control of his car after a brief shower as he flew up Eau Rouge, but it proved to be fleeting, sparing the need for intermediate tires.

Hamilton's strategic pitstop with 16 laps to go prompted Leclerc to react, but Alonso's presence hindered the Mercedes driver's undercut attempt. The Red Bull team executed their final pitstops flawlessly, allowing Verstappen to rejoin with a comfortable 9-second advantage, which he extended to an impressive 22-second lead at the chequered flag.

Behind Verstappen's dominant display, Perez maintained his position, fending off Hamilton and Leclerc’s challenge. Alonso showcased his skills and experience, securing a commendable fifth-place finish. This was a welcome return to form for the Aston Martin team who had seemed to have fallen behind their rivals in the past few races. George Russell's noteworthy recovery drive from ninth saw him pass Lance Stroll and finish in sixth, ahead of Lando Norris.

Esteban Ocon executed a smart move at Les Combes, passing Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll to claim eighth place. Hamilton's late pitstop on new medium tires allowed him to snatch the fastest lap from Verstappen on the final lap, adding a consolation feather to his cap.

Alex Albon’s racecraft shone through once again as he pulled off some truly outlandish moves on his rivals. In the end the latter half of the field finished as follows: Gasly, Bottas, Zhou, Albon, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Sergeant and Hulkenberg.