Belgian GP Qualifying: Verstappen Goes Quickest But Leclerc Grabs Pole

In a thrilling qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari clinched pole position ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. The one-hour qualifying session split into three segments, saw the top-10 shootout of Q3 determining the starting grid for Sunday's race.

As this is a sprint weekend format, the qualifying sessions have no impact on Saturday's sprint event. However, they set the stage for the main race on Sunday, shaping the positions and rivalries on the grid.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull ace, will have to endure a five-place grid penalty due to his team changing his gearbox for the fifth time. This setback puts him in a challenging position, starting further back on the grid than he initially qualified.

The Q1 session saw a 10-minute delay to drain standing water from the soaked track surface. Once underway, the drivers adapted to the changing conditions, starting on intermediate tires. Verstappen, Hamilton, and Leclerc all took turns setting the pace as the track dried.

Unfortunately, some drivers fell short and were knocked out in Q1. Williams’ Alex Albon, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, Williams’ Logan Sargeant, AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo, and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg missed the cut for Q2, each facing unique challenges on the slippery track.

In Q2, the drivers switched to slick tires as the track continued to dry rapidly. Perez set the initial pace, but Verstappen faced some tense moments, almost getting knocked out as he ran wide at Turn 9. Ultimately, Tsunoda, Gasly, Magnussen, Bottas, and Ocon were the drivers eliminated at this stage.

The Q3 session was highly competitive, with the track now fully dry and DRS enabled. Leclerc set the initial pace, but Verstappen responded with a blistering lap, beating everyone by a significant margin. However, his impressive performance is marred by the grid penalty, pushing him back to the third row.

Leclerc's performance secured him pole position which saw him gap teammate Carlos Sainz by almost a second, granting him an advantageous starting position for the main race. Perez will join him on the front row followed by Hamilton on row 2.

The final starting grid will see Leclerc ahead of Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Alonso, and Stroll.

As the drivers prepare for the main event on Sunday, all eyes will be on Leclerc as he looks to convert his pole position into a race victory. Meanwhile, Verstappen's penalty adds an extra layer of drama to the race, although, if last year’s race and his current form is anything to go by, he’ll likely catch up to the front fairly swiftly.