Otmar Szafnauer Departs Alpine As Team Principal

The BWT Alpine F1 team earlier announced in a statement that team principal Otmar Szafnauer will part ways with them after the Belgian Grand Prix. This announcement comes after the departure of Laurent Rossi, whose role as CEO has since been taken over by Philippe Krief. Szafnauer held his position for 18 months and led the team to a 4th place finish in the constructor’s championship last season. Previously, he also held a similar role at the Aston Martin F1 team right from the time it was known as the Force India F1 team. Then owned by controversial businessman, Vijay Mallya.

“Otmar will continue his duties as normal for this weekend’s race in Belgium, before leaving the team ahead of the summer break. The team would like to thank Otmar for his hard work over the past 18 months and for leading the team in achieving fourth place in the 2022 Constructors' Championship. The team wishes him the best for the future.” Said the team in its statement.

Pat Fry (Left) and Alan Permane (Right) also parted ways with the Enstone based outfit

Alongside, the team also announced the departure of chief technical director Pat Fry and sporting director Alan Permane, who has been with the Enstone based outfit since 1989, back when it was called Benetton F1. While the future endeavours of Szafnauer and Permanne remain to be unknown, Pat Fry will take on the role as Chief Technical Officer of the Williams F1 team.

In the meantime, the team has appointed Bruno Famin as the interim team principal, alongside Julian Rouse as Interim Sporting Director and Matt Harman who will now lead the technical team.

Image Source: F1