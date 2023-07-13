Force India F1 Car That Secured Pole In 2009 To Be Auctioned By Bonhams

Those of you who watched Formula 1 back in the late 2000s might remember the hype around a certain, now-infamous billionaire called Vijay Mallya creating an Indian team with a car bearing a national flag livery. Well, one of those cars, specifically the 2009 Force India-Mercedes-Benz VJM02 (no points for guessing what VJM stands for), will be going under the hammer courtesy of Bonhams. This extraordinary car, with chassis number VJM02-4R, holds a significant place in racing history, boasting impressive achievements during its participation in the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship.

The car is adorned in the Silverstone-based team's Kingfisher brewery livery

At the start of the season, Force India faced a challenging situation, having secured a last-minute deal to utilise Mercedes-Benz V8 engines and McLaren gearboxes. However, the team's fortunes quickly changed as the VJM02 design showcased its potential. A highlight was Giancarlo Fisichella's unexpected pole position at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix in chassis '04', an astonishing feat that solidified the car's capabilities (at least on the straights).

This modern-era Formula 1 Grand Prix car, presented in exhibition specification, hails from the (currently branded) Aston Martin Cognizant team's historic collection. The car, adorned in the Silverstone-based team's iconic Kingfisher brewery and Whyte & Mackay whisky livery, stands as a visual masterpiece. It is a rolling Formula 1 Grand Prix car, excluding the engine.

The car took pole position at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix

Since its time under the Force India team banner during the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship, the original constructor has meticulously preserved and maintained this iconic vehicle. Now, for the first time, this exceptional piece of racing history is being offered for public sale. The car's lineage can be traced back to the former Jordan, Midland, and Spyker Force India team, which eventually transformed into the current Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 operation.