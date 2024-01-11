Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 11, 2024
- Kush Maini, 23-year-old racer from Bengaluru, is set to test the BWT Alpine F1 car in the 2024 season.
- As a development driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Maini will work alongside drivers like Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
- His role will involve working extensively on the team's simulator and analysing data.
Kush Maini is set to step into the world of Formula 1 as he gears up to test the BWT Alpine F1 car in the upcoming 2024 season. The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos Racing, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne.
Maini revealed this during the Inside Line Club fan meet in Bengaluru, attended by over 130 supporters. He explained that he’d recently been appointed as a development driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team and spoke of his eagerness to prove his mettle as a driver while pursuing his dream of competing in Formula 1.
Also Read: Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
His role will involve working extensively on the team's simulator, analysing data alongside established drivers such as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and testing the team's F1 car.
Expressing his excitement, Maini said, "Testing a Formula 1 car has been my lifelong dream, and every moment of my life has been leading towards this. Signing the contract felt surreal; it's an incredible opportunity. The transition to F1 demands readiness. With Alpine, my training regimen aligns with Gasly and Ocon's. This allows me to undergo evaluation at the highest level and prove myself in an F1 car.”
Also Read: Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
Sharing insights into F1 testing preparation, Maini emphasised, "Alpine's extensive data analysis covers various circuits and lap times. However, factors like a driver's consistency and teamwork are equally crucial." Reflecting on his journey, Maini credited the invaluable mentorship received from two-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen in 2023, which significantly contributed to his evolution as a driver.
"Mika's mentorship brought structure to my approach, enabling me to focus on driving without distractions. His belief in my potential for F1 instilled tremendous confidence," Maini said, acknowledging Hakkinen's pivotal role in shaping his career trajectory.
