Login

Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024

The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Kush Maini, 23-year-old racer from Bengaluru, is set to test the BWT Alpine F1 car in the 2024 season.
  • As a development driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Maini will work alongside drivers like Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
  • His role will involve working extensively on the team's simulator and analysing data.

Kush Maini is set to step into the world of Formula 1 as he gears up to test the BWT Alpine F1 car in the upcoming 2024 season. The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos Racing, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne.

 

Maini revealed this during the Inside Line Club fan meet in Bengaluru, attended by over 130 supporters. He explained that he’d recently been appointed as a development driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team and spoke of his eagerness to prove his mettle as a driver while pursuing his dream of competing in Formula 1. 

 

Also Read: Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season

His role will involve working extensively on the team's simulator, analysing data alongside established drivers such as Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and testing the team's F1 car.

 

Expressing his excitement, Maini said, "Testing a Formula 1 car has been my lifelong dream, and every moment of my life has been leading towards this. Signing the contract felt surreal; it's an incredible opportunity. The transition to F1 demands readiness. With Alpine, my training regimen aligns with Gasly and Ocon's. This allows me to undergo evaluation at the highest level and prove myself in an F1 car.”

 

Also Read: Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit

Sharing insights into F1 testing preparation, Maini emphasised, "Alpine's extensive data analysis covers various circuits and lap times. However, factors like a driver's consistency and teamwork are equally crucial." Reflecting on his journey, Maini credited the invaluable mentorship received from two-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen in 2023, which significantly contributed to his evolution as a driver.

 

"Mika's mentorship brought structure to my approach, enabling me to focus on driving without distractions. His belief in my potential for F1 instilled tremendous confidence," Maini said, acknowledging Hakkinen's pivotal role in shaping his career trajectory.

 

# Kush Maini# Alpine F1# Formula 1# Formula 2
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18893 second ago

Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot

Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
Defender, Range Rover SUVs Drive JLR India Sales To 3,582 Units In FY24
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-18098 second ago

JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14099 second ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz Unveils MB.OS Operating System with AI Virtual Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3474 second ago

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-881 second ago

A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.

Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-627 second ago

In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.

CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
CES 2024: Lamborghini Unveils Telemetry X Track Connectivity Concept
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 minutes ago

The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker

Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
Stellantis To Invest Additional Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Under Citroen Brand
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.

Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike
Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival is now slightly more expensive than before.

Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
Sauber Announces New Name For F1 Team After Alfa Romeo’s Exit
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026

F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger
F1: McLaren Announces Launch Date Of 2023 Challenger
c&b icon By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

23 days ago

McLaren's 2023 Formula 1 car will be unveiled on February 13, 2023.

Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
Mahindra Racing Unveils New Livery For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro is finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades

Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Maini will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2024 F2 season

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Formula 2 Racer Kush Maini Announces Alpine Formula 1 Test In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved