  • Home
  • News
  • Belgian Motorists Beat Fuel Inflation With Cross-Border Trips To France

Belgian Motorists Beat Fuel Inflation With Cross-Border Trips To France

French government support for gasoline prices has led to long queues of cars from Belgium queuing at gas stations just over the border with France where gas can be more than 30 euro cents ($0.30) per litre cheaper.
authorBy Reuters
2 mins read
28-Sep-22 06:21 PM IST
Belgian Motorists Beat Fuel Inflation With Cross-Border Trips To France banner

 French government support for gasoline prices has led to long queues of cars from Belgium queuing at gas stations just over the border with France where gas can be more than 30 euro cents ($0.30) per litre cheaper.

Queues lengthened considerably from Sept. 1, when French oil major TotalEnergies started an additional rebate of 20 euro cents per litre at 3,500 of its French gas stations. That rebate was on top of a 30 euro cents per litre government-funded rebate in all French gas stations which has been in place for several months.

Christophe Bourgois, 29, a builder, said it was worth his while to drive to the French border town of Halluin from his Belgian home town of Comines.

"Gas prices here are 30 cents cheaper. It's a good deal. On a full tank, you can feel the difference," he said as he waited his turn in a line of cars.

Belgian assembly line worker Luc Cokelaere, 61, agreed.

"I live in Ledegem, about 7 kms (4.35 miles) from the border so why wouldn't I come here if I can save 10 euros on fuel with such a small detour?" he said.

As he and other drivers lined up, French police had to direct the traffic to prevent jams.

Gas station operator Marc Braems, who opened his station some 30 years ago, said that in one day he had seen double the number of customers and sold more than triple the volume of gas as a result of discounts offered by the government and TotalEnergies.

"The problem we may encounter is to get fuel delivered on time.  We have large reservoirs, but given the flow we are experiencing now, it goes down faster than we can fill it," he said.

TotalEnergies said on Thursday that the 20 euro cents discount would run until October 31 and would then fall to 10 cents per litre from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. 
 

Related Articles
Oil Prices Settle Higher Amid Supply Concerns Heading Into Winter
Oil Prices Settle Higher Amid Supply Concerns Heading Into Winter
2 hours ago
U.S. Shares Rally While Oil Climbs, Dollar Dips
U.S. Shares Rally While Oil Climbs, Dollar Dips
2 hours ago
Oil Up Nearly 3% As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Oil Output Cut
Oil Up Nearly 3% As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Oil Output Cut
2 hours ago
Oil Climbs Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting Next Week
Oil Climbs Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting Next Week
8 hours ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?