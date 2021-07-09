Benda LFS-700 Flat Tracker Unveiled

  • Home
The Benda LFS 700 uses a 680 cc inline four engine which makes 93 bhp and 63 Nm, with a top speed of 210 kmph.
Chinese motorcycle brand Benda has unveiled yet another four-cylinder model, which shares the same underpinnings as the Benda LFC 500 cruiser. The Benda LFC 500 has been unveiled in two variants, sharing the same 680 cc inline four-cylinder engine, but with different output. The lower spec model produces 85 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 59 Nm at 8,000 rpm, while the higher power variant puts out 93 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The higher-power variant also uses Brembo calipers instead of Nissin, and comes with a standard slipper clutch.

The Benda LFS 700 is powered by a 680 cc, inline four-cylinder engine which makes 93 bhp, 63 Nm

The Benda LFS 700 uses the higher-spec engine, with 93 bhp and 63 Nm, but is mounted on an all-new chassis, using a cast aluminium rear section with a tubular steel front section. The LFS 700 is a sportier bike, with a shorter wheelbase than the LFC, and weighs 218 kg, which is 17 kg less than the Benda LFC 700. The Benda LFS 700 comes with a 210 kmph top speed, which is faster than the LFC 700's 195 kmph claimed top speed.

Benda's four-cylinder cruisers are the brand's first large displacement models

Benda Motor Group is the brand of Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Changling Binjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd, which builds a range of small displacement scooters and motorcycles, of up to 400 cc capacity with even two-cylinder engines. The latest cruisers with inline four-cylinder engines are the first large displacement models from the Chinese manufacturer.

