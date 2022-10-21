  • Home
  • News
  • Bengaluru Traffic Cop Fines Fellow Policeman For Wearing Wrong Helmet On A Scooter

Bengaluru Traffic Cop Fines Fellow Policeman For Wearing Wrong Helmet On A Scooter

A traffic police policeman of Bengalurur's RT Nagar recently fined another policeman who was riding a scooter wearing a half helmet. In fact, the RT Nagar Traffic BTP shared the image of the cop being fined for wearing the wrong helmet on its official Twitter handle.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
21-Oct-22 12:42 PM IST
Bengaluru Traffic Cop Fines Fellow Policeman For Wearing Wrong Helmet On A Scooter banner
Highlights
  • The Bengaluru cop was fined for wearing a half helmet.
  • Half helmets are prohibited in Bengaluru.
  • RT Nagar Traffic BTP shared the image on its official Twitter handle.

Karnataka, and its capital city Bengaluru, has been taking some strong measures to ensure road safety. While recently the state government has mandated all occupants to wear seatbelts in all passenger vehicles, the city traffic police had previously said that half helmets will not be allowed on two-wheelers. To show how serious they are about this rule, a traffic police policeman of Bengalurur's RT Nagar recently fined another policeman who was riding a scooter wearing a half helmet. In fact, the RT Nagar Traffic BTP shared the image of the cop being fined for wearing the wrong helmet on its official Twitter handle.

Posting the photo on social media, RT Nagar Traffic BTP tweeted – “Good evening sir half helmet case booked against police Tq”

The tweet, which was shared on October 17, has garnered nearly 1,000 likes and several comments. While some internet users praised the police for not sparing anyone who violated the traffic rules, others suspected it was a staged photo posted for publicity.

Also Read: Karnataka Government Mandates Wearing Seatbelts In Passenger Vehicles; Offenders To Be Fined

While one user commented saying "He looks so happy. What a great photo opportunity. Now how about doing actual traffic management which is supposed to be your core responsibility," another commented "Staged. Why is he smiling and posing for camera. Who does that?" Another user pointed out that there have been many instances where policemen were seen riding without helmet and were not fined by the traffic police. The comment said, “Sir this has to be done more. I see many cops taking pillion cops without helmets and many cops letting them go by."

Invest in a proper helmet no matter which part of the country you are from and how much ever lenient your city’s traffic laws are.

Publicity stunt or not, this photo certainly reinforces the fact that it is immensely important that a proper helmet is worn both by the rider and the pillion while on a two-wheeler. Half helmets like the one worn by the policeman here do not offer the necessary protection if you are in a crash. So, we would urge you to invest in a proper helmet no matter which part of the country you are from and how much ever lenient your city’s traffic laws are.

Related Articles
India's Bengaluru Hit By Flooding, Traffic Snarls After Heavy Rain
India's Bengaluru Hit By Flooding, Traffic Snarls After Heavy Rain
1 month ago
List Of Traffic Fine Amounts In Delhi
List Of Traffic Fine Amounts In Delhi
2 months ago
Here Is A List Of Citizen Rights When Stopped By Traffic Police
Here Is A List Of Citizen Rights When Stopped By Traffic Police
2 months ago
Stopped By the Traffic Police? Here Are Your Rights And Things You Should Ask
Stopped By the Traffic Police? Here Are Your Rights And Things You Should Ask
8 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?