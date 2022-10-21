Bengaluru Traffic Cop Fines Fellow Policeman For Wearing Wrong Helmet On A Scooter

Karnataka, and its capital city Bengaluru, has been taking some strong measures to ensure road safety. While recently the state government has mandated all occupants to wear seatbelts in all passenger vehicles, the city traffic police had previously said that half helmets will not be allowed on two-wheelers. To show how serious they are about this rule, a traffic police policeman of Bengalurur's RT Nagar recently fined another policeman who was riding a scooter wearing a half helmet. In fact, the RT Nagar Traffic BTP shared the image of the cop being fined for wearing the wrong helmet on its official Twitter handle.

Posting the photo on social media, RT Nagar Traffic BTP tweeted – “Good evening sir half helmet case booked against police Tq”

The tweet, which was shared on October 17, has garnered nearly 1,000 likes and several comments. While some internet users praised the police for not sparing anyone who violated the traffic rules, others suspected it was a staged photo posted for publicity.

While one user commented saying "He looks so happy. What a great photo opportunity. Now how about doing actual traffic management which is supposed to be your core responsibility," another commented "Staged. Why is he smiling and posing for camera. Who does that?" Another user pointed out that there have been many instances where policemen were seen riding without helmet and were not fined by the traffic police. The comment said, “Sir this has to be done more. I see many cops taking pillion cops without helmets and many cops letting them go by."

Invest in a proper helmet no matter which part of the country you are from and how much ever lenient your city’s traffic laws are.

Publicity stunt or not, this photo certainly reinforces the fact that it is immensely important that a proper helmet is worn both by the rider and the pillion while on a two-wheeler. Half helmets like the one worn by the policeman here do not offer the necessary protection if you are in a crash. So, we would urge you to invest in a proper helmet no matter which part of the country you are from and how much ever lenient your city’s traffic laws are.