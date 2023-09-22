Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Launched In India; Priced At Rs 5.25 Crore

Bentley Cars India has launched the Flying Spur Hybrid for the Indian market. This hybrid version of the Flying Spur starts at Rs 5.25 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base model, excluding exchange rate fluctuations and additional customization. Exclusive Motors, the official partner for the British brand in India, will be the only seller of this model.

Under the hood, this new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor, resulting in a combined power output of 536 bhp and a torque of 750 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. As per the claimed range, the Flying Spur Hybrid is presented as the most fuel-efficient Bentley to date, with an estimated range of over 800 km.

There is an extensive range of over 60 exterior paint colours to choose from, including special options like Mulliner and tailor-made according to the buyer's preferences and taste. As for the interior, Bentley provides customers with a wide array of options to customise. Buyers can choose from fifteen leather colours, comprising five standard and ten optional choices, as well as eight different veneers to personalise their vehicle. Additionally, options such as stitching colours, emblems, and contrast piping for seat covers are also available. The car also boasts 3D leather door panels and lofted diamond quilting on the seats, a feature seen in the Mulliner specifications.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors, said: "Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has defined modern luxury in the automotive world. The Flying Spur Hybrid is the brand's first electrified sedan and the most environmentally friendly Bentley today. The vehicle offers a seamless merger between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, delivering progressive serenity regardless of the driving characteristics demanded by the driver."

Bentley intends to offer hybrid options for its entire model lineup by 2024

Moreover, the introduction of the Flying Spur Hybrid marks the beginning of Bentley's hybrid lineup, highlighting the company's aim to achieve carbon neutrality across its product range. Bentley intends to offer hybrid options for its entire model lineup by 2024, with the first Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) set to arrive in 2025. Ultimately, the company plans to transition to an entirely BEV-only model portfolio by 2030.