  • Home
  • News
  • Bentley Reveals Limited-Edition Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner Models

Bentley Reveals Limited-Edition Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner Models

Designed by Bentley Beverley Hills, each model is finished in custom pastel exterior colours that reminds you of Hollywood's Art Deco days - Jetstream II Blue, Sage Green, and Hollywood Blush Pink.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
1 mins read
06-Oct-22 05:05 PM IST
Bentley Reveals Limited-Edition Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner Models banner
Highlights
  • The new Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertibles have been customised by Mulliner.
  • Each model is finished in custom pastel exterior colours.
  • It gets a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 engine.

Bentley unveiled a limited-edition iteration of the new Continental GT Speed Convertible which has been customised by Mulliner. Designed by Bentley Beverley Hills, each of the three models is finished in custom pastel exterior colours that reminds you of Hollywood's Art Deco days - Jetstream II Blue, Sage Green, and Hollywood Blush Pink. The car finished in blue also features body-coloured 22-inch 10-spoke wheels and on the inside, Bentley has installed a Linen main hide with contrasting stitching.

The limited-edition models boast Styling, Touring, and City specifications. The illuminated sill plates read "The Beverly Hills" rendered in a 1930s-era typeface. The second Continental GT Speed Convertible is finished in Sage Green, a muted colour that covers the body and the wheels. You also see similar colour accent along with a white stripe on the rims.

Even the cabin is draped in Cumbrian Green and Linen and the same colour is seen on the dash veneer and waist rails. The third Bentley wears a soft Hollywood Blush pink colour that extends to the rims like the other two. On the inside, Linen finish is clubbed with Cricketball red.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible made its debut in April last year and pack a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine belting out 641 bhp and 900 Nm if peak torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Related Articles
Poonawalla's Bentley Mark VI Wins 'Best In Class' Award At RREC Event
Poonawalla's Bentley Mark VI Wins 'Best In Class' Award At RREC Event
3 months ago
New Bentley To Debut on May 10
New Bentley To Debut on May 10
5 months ago
New Bentley Mulliner Collection Pays Homage To Russian Ballet
New Bentley Mulliner Collection Pays Homage To Russian Ballet
11 months ago
Bentley Posts Record Half-Year Sales Performance
Bentley Posts Record Half-Year Sales Performance
1 year ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
car
Bentley Continental
starting @ ₹ 3.3 Crore
0
8.1
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Bentley Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?