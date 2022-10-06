Bentley Reveals Limited-Edition Continental GT Speed Convertible Mulliner Models

Bentley unveiled a limited-edition iteration of the new Continental GT Speed Convertible which has been customised by Mulliner. Designed by Bentley Beverley Hills, each of the three models is finished in custom pastel exterior colours that reminds you of Hollywood's Art Deco days - Jetstream II Blue, Sage Green, and Hollywood Blush Pink. The car finished in blue also features body-coloured 22-inch 10-spoke wheels and on the inside, Bentley has installed a Linen main hide with contrasting stitching.

The limited-edition models boast Styling, Touring, and City specifications. The illuminated sill plates read "The Beverly Hills" rendered in a 1930s-era typeface. The second Continental GT Speed Convertible is finished in Sage Green, a muted colour that covers the body and the wheels. You also see similar colour accent along with a white stripe on the rims.

Even the cabin is draped in Cumbrian Green and Linen and the same colour is seen on the dash veneer and waist rails. The third Bentley wears a soft Hollywood Blush pink colour that extends to the rims like the other two. On the inside, Linen finish is clubbed with Cricketball red.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible made its debut in April last year and pack a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine belting out 641 bhp and 900 Nm if peak torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.