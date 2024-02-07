BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- Operates from the airport to Colaba, Borivali, Thane, and Kharghar
- The buses are scheduled to run at 30-minute intervals
- Available throughout the week
The Airport Express Chalo Bus, by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), poised to be Mumbai’s premium airport bus service, has been officially launched today. The initiative comes after successful public trials conducted by Chalo, which garnered positive feedback from participants. In response to the trials and public input, the service is now being rolled out on four designated routes. These routes have been chosen to provide efficient connections between the airport and key city locations, including Colaba, Borivali, Thane, and Kharghar.
Currently, the Airport Express operates 230 trips daily, with plans for fleet expansion underway. Moreover, 50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024. Operating every day of the week, the buses are scheduled to run at 30-minute intervals in both directions, commencing at 6:30 a.m. at the airport, with the final departure at 11:00 p.m.
Counter bookings are available for arriving passengers, allowing them to purchase tickets for the next available bus. Alternatively, reservations can be made online via the web portal or the BEST Chalo App. Through these platforms, passengers can select their destination, choose a preferred time slot, and confirm their booking by completing the online payment process.
Detailed routes along with fare prices and schedule information are provided below:
|Route
|Fare
|Frequency
|First Bus
|Last Bus
|S-104 Airport-Colaba
|Rs. 176
|Every 30 minutes
|7:00 AM
|10:00 PM
|S-105 Airport-Kharghar
|Rs. 276
|Every 30 minutes
|6:45 AM
|9:30 PM
|S-106 Airport-Thane
|Rs. 201
|Every 30 minutes
|6:30 AM
|11:00 PM
|S-124 Airport - Borivali
|Rs. 151
|Every 30 minutes
|6:50 AM
|10:15 PM
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17425 second ago
As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.
-17233 second ago
Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.
-16459 second ago
The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.
-14676 second ago
This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.
-14463 second ago
While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.
-11563 second ago
The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer
-593 second ago
Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs
2 hours ago
After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.
2 hours ago
Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory
2 hours ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.
1 year ago
Under this partnership Vogo will expand Chalo's bus technology services by powering first and the last mile rides at major bus stops and other public places. This will allow bus users to travel to and from bus stops, using Vogo's rental.