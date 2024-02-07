Login

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Operates from the airport to Colaba, Borivali, Thane, and Kharghar
  • The buses are scheduled to run at 30-minute intervals
  • Available throughout the week

The Airport Express Chalo Bus, by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), poised to be Mumbai’s premium airport bus service, has been officially launched today. The initiative comes after successful public trials conducted by Chalo, which garnered positive feedback from participants. In response to the trials and public input, the service is now being rolled out on four designated routes. These routes have been chosen to provide efficient connections between the airport and key city locations, including Colaba, Borivali, Thane, and Kharghar.

 

 

Currently, the Airport Express operates 230 trips daily, with plans for fleet expansion underway. Moreover, 50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024. Operating every day of the week, the buses are scheduled to run at 30-minute intervals in both directions, commencing at 6:30 a.m. at the airport, with the final departure at 11:00 p.m.

 

Counter bookings are available for arriving passengers, allowing them to purchase tickets for the next available bus. Alternatively, reservations can be made online via the web portal or the BEST Chalo App. Through these platforms, passengers can select their destination, choose a preferred time slot, and confirm their booking by completing the online payment process.

 

Detailed routes along with fare prices and schedule information are provided below:

 

RouteFare       FrequencyFirst Bus Last Bus
S-104 Airport-ColabaRs. 176Every 30 minutes7:00 AM10:00 PM
S-105 Airport-KhargharRs. 276Every 30 minutes6:45 AM9:30 PM
S-106 Airport-ThaneRs. 201Every 30 minutes6:30 AM11:00 PM
S-124 Airport - BorivaliRs. 151Every 30 minutes6:50 AM10:15 PM

 

# Chalo Bus Service# BEST Chalo Airport Express# Chalo Airport Express# Airport Express# BEST Chalo Airport Express Mumbai
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-17425 second ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-17233 second ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-16459 second ago

The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.

Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
Hero's Vida V1 Electric Scooter Available With Rs 27,000 Discount
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14676 second ago

This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14463 second ago

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11563 second ago

The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer

2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
2024 Skoda Octavia To Debut On February 14; Design Sketches Out
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-593 second ago

Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs

Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Kia EV9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
Martin Dominates Opening Day of MotoGP Pre-Season Test at Sepang
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory

Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
Kinetic Green E-Luna India Launch Today
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.

Chalo Acquires Shared Mobility Start-Up Vogo To Strengthen First And Last Mile Connectivity
Chalo Acquires Shared Mobility Start-Up Vogo To Strengthen First And Last Mile Connectivity
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Under this partnership Vogo will expand Chalo's bus technology services by powering first and the last mile rides at major bus stops and other public places. This will allow bus users to travel to and from bus stops, using Vogo's rental.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved