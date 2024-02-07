BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know

The Airport Express Chalo Bus, by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), poised to be Mumbai’s premium airport bus service, has been officially launched today. The initiative comes after successful public trials conducted by Chalo, which garnered positive feedback from participants. In response to the trials and public input, the service is now being rolled out on four designated routes. These routes have been chosen to provide efficient connections between the airport and key city locations, including Colaba, Borivali, Thane, and Kharghar.

Currently, the Airport Express operates 230 trips daily, with plans for fleet expansion underway. Moreover, 50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024. Operating every day of the week, the buses are scheduled to run at 30-minute intervals in both directions, commencing at 6:30 a.m. at the airport, with the final departure at 11:00 p.m.

Counter bookings are available for arriving passengers, allowing them to purchase tickets for the next available bus. Alternatively, reservations can be made online via the web portal or the BEST Chalo App. Through these platforms, passengers can select their destination, choose a preferred time slot, and confirm their booking by completing the online payment process.

Detailed routes along with fare prices and schedule information are provided below: