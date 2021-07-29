BGauss Announces Two New Locally Made Electric Scooters For India; Launch In Q4 2021

BGauss, the electric vehicle arm of RR Global, has announced that it will be introducing two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The upcoming electric offerings have been conceptualised and developed in India from the ground up. In addition to the two new offerings, the company also announced plans to expand its dealership presence. The company plans to expand its dealership network from the current 13 showrooms to 35 outlets by this Diwali. The brand aims to have over 100 showrooms by March 2022. The two new BGauss electric offerings will go on sale in the last quarter of 2021, the manufacturer confirmed.

Speaking on the announcement, Hemant Kabra, Managing Director, BGauss said, "I am extremely overwhelmed with the response we have received for BGauss B8, our flagship electric scooter from the Indian consumers since its launch last year in October. This further gives us the confidence to add two new products to our existing portfolio of electric scooters to cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly blends technology with an affordable, zero-emission, eco-friendly and superior riding experience."

BGauss will be manufacturing its electric scooters at its new facility in Chakan, in Maharashtra. The new plant has been strengthened to roll out the 100 per cent locally developed, made in India range of electric scooters. The company though is tight-lipped about the new offerings and the price point at which they will be launched.

"We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and both our scooters have been developed to aid faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. These 100 per cent made in India products will offer more performance, better range, advanced safety features as well as improved technology making it extremely favourable for long-distance commutes driving electric mobility's growth in India," Kabra added further.

At present, BGauss retails the B8 and A2 electric scooters in India. The models are priced from Rs. 52,499 for the A2 lead-acid battery version, going up to Rs. 67,999 for the lithium-ion battery model. Meanwhile, the B8 lead-acid battery variant is priced at Rs. 62,999, whereas the lithium-ion battery version is priced at Rs. 82,999. All prices are ex-showroom. The BGauss B8 is powered by a 1.9 kW motor with 94.6 Nm of peak torque, a top speed of 50 kmph and a range of 70 km. The BGauss A2 is a slow-speed scooter with a range of 75 kmph and a top speed of 25 kmph.