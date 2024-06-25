BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh

BGauss, the EV mobility arm of parent company RR Global, has launched a new electric scooter in the market, RUV350. Available in three variants, the prices of the RUV350 start from Rs 1.10 lakh for the base, Rs 1.25 lakh for the mid and Rs 1.35 lakh for the top-spec variant, all prices are ex-showroom. The name RUV350 stands for Rider Utility Vehicle, and according to the company has been designed to offer the user with a robust, utilitarian and feature-packed offering. The RUV350 will be available for purchase starting from July across all 120 BGauss dealerships across India.



Made in India at BGauss’ manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, the RUV350 follows a step-through design language with retro accents and rides on large wheels. The scooter features LED lighting all-around, 5-inch colour TFT touch-sensitive display, a large and wide contoured seat with contrast stitching, 15-litres of underseat storage, and a dedicated 4.5-litre storage inside the floorboard for the charger. This way, the underseat storage space remains usable for storing some luggage and can also accommodate a half-face helmet.

The RUV350 is powered by a 3kWh battery that is also located in the underseat area. Featuring an aluminium casing, the battery pack has an IP67 rating. The battery pack powers the permanent magnet synchronous motor that is mounted to the rear wheel via an in-wheel hyper-drive system. The motor is rated to deliver a peak power output of 3.5 kW and a peak torque output of 165 Nm. Featuring three ride modes, Eco, Ride and Sport, the RUV350 is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in 5.8 seconds and achieving a top speed of 75 kmph, both in Sport mode. As for the range, in Eco mode, the scooter is rated to deliver a true range of 120 km on a full charge.

Speaking of the charge, BGauss is offering the RUV350 with three charger options, a 500w, 840w and a 1350w fast charger. Charging time is rated at 1 hr 55 mins, 2 hr 40 mins and 5 hr 30 mins, respectively, to energise the battery from 0-80 per cent.

Moving to the cycle parts, the RUV350 is suspended by a telescopic fork unit at the front and a 5-step preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The e-scooter rides on 16-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres. Braking is done by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends and is assisted by combi-braking. In terms of features, the RUV350 comes with a hill-hold assist, FallSense, reverse mode, ride statistics, digital document storage, Bluetooth connectivity for call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

On the competition front, the BGauss RUV350 will lock horns with the Okinawa OKHI-90, Okaya Motofaast and the Gravton Quanta in its EV segment.